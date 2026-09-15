Dan Thomas is standing down as leader of Reform UK in Wales after he was arrested and released without charge.

Dan Thomas is standing down as the leader of Reform UK in Wales. Picture: Getty

By Sophie Clark

Dan Thomas is standing down as the leader of Reform UK in Wales after he was arrested on suspicion of assault and engaging in controlling/coercive behaviour.

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In a statement released on Tuesday, Thomas said he was standing down from his role for “personal reasons” after he “was reported to the police and was released without charge." In a post shared to social media, he said: “It has been the honour of my life to have been the leader of Reform Wales and see this party go from zero to 34 elected members and become the largest opposition group in Welsh history. “With deep regret, I am now standing down from this position due to personal reasons.“Over the weekend, I was reported to the police and was released without charge. “I stress that I have done nothing wrong, but I do not want the coming headlines to be a distraction from the fantastic work our Senedd team is doing in holding this government to account. "I will continue to serve my constituents in Casnewydd Islwyn and will fully back whoever the group selects as its next leader.”

In a statement, Gwent Police said: “On Sunday 13 September a 45-year-old man, from the Aberbargoed area, was arrested on suspicion of assault and engaging in controlling/coercive behaviour. "He has been bailed pending further enquiries.” Mr Thomas was appointed by Nigel Farage as the party’s Welsh leader in February and led Reform to become the second largest in the Senedd at an election in May.

Dan Thomas, leader of Reform in Wales, and Nigel Farage, leader of Reform UK, at the Reform Wales manifesto launch. Picture: Getty

Following the announcement of Mr Thomas’ resignation, Plaid Cymru said Sarah Cooper-Lesadd, who was elected as a Reform Member of the Senedd in May, had defected to join the governing party. In a statement issued by Plaid Cymru, she said: “Reform has no interest in the work I came here to do. They are not serious about governing Wales. “They are far more interested in division, opposition and headlines than in finding solutions. “There is a real appetite in the group to want the government to fail, and no interest in what that failure would mean for the people we represent. “The party centrally has no interest in Wales,” she added. “Their Senedd group is a staging post in the effort to get Nigel Farage into Downing Street, and that was glaringly obvious at its conference this week.”

Dan Thomas, Welsh leader of Reform UK, applauds the results in the 2026 Senedd elections. Picture: Alamy