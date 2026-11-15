Reform MP Danny Kruger told Lewis Goodall the party is undergoing a 'process of professionalisation'

Danny Kruger said Reform was "in the midst of a fierce media onslaught”. Picture: Justin Ng/Alamy

By Sophie Clark

Reform MP Danny Kruger has told LBC his party has “genuine problems” which stem from the party’s rapid growth.

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Speaking with Lewis Goodall on Sunday, Kruger admitted some criticism of the party is “understandable” but excused it as a result of Reform growing from a “tiny” to a “dominant” party, and insisted there is improvement behind the scenes. This comes as Reform members and leadership have faced significant scrutiny over political donations and undercover footage which showed Reform councillors and candidates making racist and sexist remarks. The MP for East Wiltshire was asked whether he agrees with an unnamed senior source within the Reform party who said: “We need to act like a normal f***ing party again”. Kruger responded: “Well, it would be nice to be treated like a normal party. I mean, we are in the midst of a fierce media onslaught.” Read more: Nigel Farage’s security was paid for by Reform UK - was he lying about the £5m gift? Read more: Reform councillor who said Nigerians should be melted down and used to fill potholes avoids jail

Reform UK MP Danny Kruger speaks during a press conference at Old Billingsgate in London, United Kingdom. Picture: Anadolu/Getty

“Some of it, I'm not going to deny, is building on genuine problems, you know, own goals, mistakes that have been made. “We've gone from a tiny party to a dominant one. And we are naturally going to make mistakes.” The increased media scrutiny of Reform began in early 2026 when it was revealed Nigel Farage failed to disclose a gift of £5 million from crypto billionaire Christopher Harborne before he ran for Parliament. Farage told Nick Ferrari on LBC it was a personal gift intended for his security, despite his security still being paid for by Reform UK. Undercover reporting by Verbatim Investigations, broadcast by Channel 4, in September 2026 showed senior Reform figures discussing taking money from a man posing as an American donor. It is against electoral law for British parties to take foreign donations.

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage has also pledged to “professionalise the party". Picture: SOPA Images/Getty