Reform candidates said the detention centres would be built in constituencies that vote for Green candidates

Zia Yusuf, pictured here with Reform UK leader, Nigel Farage, has said Green voters will “get what they vote for” as part of Reform’s push for mass deportations. Picture: Alamy

By Poppy Jacobs

Scottish immigration detention centres will be established in seats where Green MSPs have been elected, should Reform win power at Westminster, the party have said.

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Zia Yusuf, Reform UK's home affairs spokesman, announced that a Reform UK government at Westminster would not build immigration detention centres in seats held by their own MPs, or where Reform was in control of the local authority Speaking on Sunday, Mr Yusuf said that Green voters will “get what they vote for” as part of Reform’s push for mass deportations. The announcement creates a dilemma for Reform in Scotland, as current polls suggest the party could return MSPs in all seven of the country’s regions in the upcoming election on Thursday. When asked for clarity on how the policy would be executed should Nigel Farage become prime minister, Reform councillor Thomas Kerr said the detention centres would be built in constituencies that elect Green MSPs. He said that areas that elected a Reform constituency MSP would be exempted. Read more: US denies that Iran 'hit warship with two missiles' as tensions rise over Strait of Hormuz Read more: Passengers stuck on cruise ship after three die in Hantavirus outbreak, with Briton in intensive care

“The choice is clear: Vote Green, get illegals," said Reform UK Scotland candidate Thomas Kerr. Picture: Alamy

“Ross Greer and his army of crackpots’ pursuit of open borders, which would allow swathes of foreign criminals to enter Scotland unchecked, is not only economically reckless but a danger to national security,” Mr Kerr said. “But let’s not kid ourselves – John Swinney’s entire future hinges on these extremists, so Scotland needs to know what they are getting. “If the Greens are so keen to welcome these people then they can take responsibility and put them up in their own constituencies. The choice is clear: Vote Green, get illegals.” Scottish Green co-leader Ross Greer likened the policy to “bullying” of the electorate, claiming Reform UK "are now openly threatening voters". "Offord and Farage want to turn this country into Donald Trump’s America, a place where those who oppose their hateful politics are threatened and attacked." “People across Scotland are ready to reject this vile outfit of ex-Tories, conspiracy theorists and billionaires. This latest threat shows that the best way to do that is by voting Scottish Greens on your regional, peach-coloured ballot paper. “The fact that they are led in Scotland by a multimillionaire lord who owns six homes, six boats and five cars tells us everything we need to know about these chancers. Reform has no interest in making people’s lives easier.“ Mr Greer emphasised the work of the Greens in the past, including delivering free bus travel for young people and scrapping peak rail fares.

Scottish Green co-leader Ross Greer, pictured here with running mate Gillian Mackay, likened the policy to “bullying” of the electorate, claiming Reform UK "are now openly threatening voters". Picture: Alamy