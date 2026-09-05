Robert Jenrick told LBC the tax changes will be funded in part by cuts to welfare spending.

Reform pledges to raise tax-free personal allowance to £15,000 . Picture: LBC

By Ella Bennett

Reform UK has pledged to raise the tax-free personal allowance to £15,000, with Robert Jenrick saying the party is prepared to make the tough decisions.

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Mr Jenrick has pledged to increase the tax-free personal allowance in his first Budget, called within the first 100 days of a Reform government. This would be the largest increase to the tax-free Personal Allowance in history, saving most taxpayers around £500 a year, Reform UK has said. A party statement has said the move would benefit 40 million people overall, taking 2.9 million people out of income tax altogether. It will also ensure the state pension remains untaxed. Mr Jenrick has promised to deliver the increase in his first Budget and to hold that Budget within 100 days of a Reform government being elected. Read more: Farage threatens to declare 'national emergency' and scrap House of Lords in speech marred by funding rules breach claims Read more: Nigel Farage joined by Le Pen's right-wing ally as Reform leader vows to return small boats to France

The increase would cost £17.7 billion in the first year, rising to £21 billion by the fifth year of Parliament, and would be funded by £80 billion in savings Reform has already identified. That includes £52 billion from welfare reform, £7 billion a year by cutting the foreign aid budget, £10 billion by ending net zero subsidies, £7 billion by reducing civil servant and QUANGO headcount. Reform says they will also raise £10 billion in extra revenue through measures like raising the immigration health surcharge and a levy on migrant workers. Mr Jenrick told LBC's Matthew Wright: "By doing those things, taking those choices, which are tough choices in many cases, we're able to do this big tax cut for working people because we feel people are hard up right now. They're finding life very, very difficult." He added: "This tax cut gives people just that little bit extra money. And if we can keep going higher, we will do. "We want to get this personal allowance up to £20,000 by the end of the next Parliament, but we're promising no ifs, no buts, £15K in the first reform budget."