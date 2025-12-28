Reform UK has said it would prosecute civil servants who knowingly granted asylum to sex offenders.

The party has pledged to create a new criminal offence of “dishonestly determining an asylum claim”, punishable by up to two years behind bars, and said those who break the law could be sacked for gross misconduct and stripped of their civil service pensions.

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage said: “Any civil servant who wilfully allows migrants to enter the UK when they know that they pose a risk will be held accountable for their actions.

“I will not allow the safety of our women and girls to be sacrificed on the altar of misguided liberalism.”

Zia Yusuf, the party’s policy chief, claimed Labour and Conservative administrations had been granting asylum to dangerous foreign offenders and said a Reform UK government would create a task force to review past decisions.

“Today we are announcing that a Reform UK government will create a task force to go through all these decisions and ensure civil servants who knowingly granted sex offenders asylum are held to account,” he said.

