The UK looks to be heading for a hung parliament, with Labour leading as the largest party with 241 seats, according to the research conducted by YouGov.

Reform would win less seats than Labour and the Conservatives if an election were held today, according to YouGov. Picture: Alamy

By Georgia Bell

Reform UK would win fewer seats than both Labour and the Conservatives if a general election were held today, according to a new poll.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The UK looks to be heading for a hung parliament, with Labour leading as the largest party with 241 seats, according to the research conducted by YouGov for The Times. The Conservatives would place second with 130 seats, marking an improvement on their 2024 general election result. It would also push Reform into third place, with just 123 seats. If these results were to be seen at the next election as the poll suggests, both Robert Jenrick and Suella Braverman would lose their seats to their former party after defecting from the Tories to join Reform. Read more: Reform council pulls funding for football anti-racism charity over 'politically charged agenda' - as Jenrick defends 'reasonable' decision Read more: Think tank led by influential Reform figure calls for abolition of state pension

Even a coalition would not be an option for Reform and the Tories – even if the parties joined forces, they would not have enough seats to form a majority coalition government. The poll does, however, indicate that Labour would struggle to govern if it missed out on the 162 predicted seats of the 403 it holds at present, The Times reported. Burnham’s party would have to call for support from both the Liberal Democrats, forecast to win 71 seats, and the Greens, on nine - or one of the nationalist parties, so that they could secure a majority in Parliament. These results mark a striking contrast in Reform’s ratings since the last poll conducted by YouGov in September 2025.