Reform UK leader Nigel Farage has confirmed that the party has reported cases of "family voting" in the Gorton and Denton by-election to the police and Electoral Commission.

Reform finished second in yesterday's by-election behind the Green Party.

It comes after election observer group Democracy Volunteers warned it had witnessed "concerningly high levels" of family voting - an illegal practice where two voters use one polling booth and potentially direct each other on voting.

Reform has today reported the many cases of ‘family voting’ to the Electoral Commission and Greater Manchester Police. What was witnessed yesterday is deeply concerning and raises serious questions about the integrity of the democratic process in predominantly Muslim areas. If… pic.twitter.com/7Fxz0ZBAJv

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage MP said: "Reform has today reported the many cases of 'family voting' to the electoral commission and the police.

The Ballot Secrecy Act, introduced in 2023 in a bid to clamp down on the practice, makes it clear the practice is an offence.

"What was witnessed yesterday is deeply concerning and raises serious questions about the integrity of the democratic process in predominantly Muslim areas.

"If this is what was happening at polling stations just imagine the potential for coercion with postal votes.

"If action isn't taken now, then we will ensure it is after the next General Election."

Earlier today Greater Manchester Police said it has received "no reports" of electoral offences at the by-election.

Democracy Volunteers, an election observer organisation, said members had seen family voting taking place. Manchester City Council has disputed the claims.

Sir Keir Starmer has vowed to “keep on fighting” despite Labour’s humiliating defeat.

The Prime Minister faces intense pressure to shift his party to the left or resign after Labour came third behind Zack Polanski’s Greens and Nigel Farage’s Reform UK in the previously rock-solid Greater Manchester constituency.

But speaking to reporters, he acknowledged it was a “disappointing” result and that voters were “frustrated”, but insisted he would carry on.

Asked if he had considered resigning, Sir Keir said: “I came into politics late in life to fight for change for those people who need it.

“I will keep on fighting for those people for as long as I’ve got breath in my body.”

Sir Keir also pledged to “fight against extremes in politics” on both the left and the right that threatened to “tear our country apart”.

In a message to Labour MPs, some of whom face a challenge from the Greens in their own seats, Sir Keir acknowledged the result “hurts” but he sought to play down its wider impact, insisting Mr Polanski’s party would not be able to mount a similar campaign on a national scale.

“The Greens may have won here, but they simply do not have the resources, the activist base or the local knowledge to replicate this victory across the country,” he said.

“We’ve seen that before. We’ve seen it with the Lib Dems, who have often won mid-term by-elections against both the Conservatives and Labour, but never been able to come close to winning nationally. We’ve seen it with George Galloway, who won two mid-term by-elections but held neither of those seats in a general election.”

Thursday’s by-election saw Hannah Spencer, a councillor and plumber, emerged victorious for the Greens with 14,980 votes – a majority of 4,402.

Labour MPs, unions and campaign groups have demanded a change of course from Sir Keir ahead of crucial elections in May, with warnings his days in No 10 could be numbered unless the party’s fortunes improve.

Former Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner said the result should be a “wake-up call” for the party, calling for her colleagues to “be braver” and “rededicate” themselves to “a Labour agenda that puts people first”.

Other backbenchers have gone further, with Norwich South MP Clive Lewis telling the Press Association the result had been “a punch in the face” for Labour and Sir Keir.

Accusing the Government of alienating its core supporters, he said the party needed “a clean break” or would “lose the country for a generation”.

Trade union leaders have also called for a change in direction, with Maryam Eslamdoust, general secretary of the TSSA transport union, demanding Sir Keir resign “immediately”.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said the party needed to “ditch the gimmicks and get back to being Labour”, while Fire Brigades Union chief Steve Wright said the party would face “heavy losses” at local and devolved elections in May if it did not “change course immediately”.

At a rally in Manchester celebrating his party’s victory, Green leader Mr Polanski said the result was “an existential crisis for the Labour Party”.

He said: “No longer can they try and scare people into saying they have to vote for something because they’re worried about the least-worst option.

“A vote for the Greens is a vote both to stop Reform, to stop Labour and for something hopeful and a plan.”

Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch, whose candidate came a distant fourth with just 706 votes, said the result “shows Keir Starmer’s premiership is finished”.

She added: “He is in office but not in power. If he had any integrity he would go.”