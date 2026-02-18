The party also hinted that the Triple Lock would not be touched under Reform should the party come to power

Robert Jenrick making his first speech as Reform UK's Treasury spokesman at the LCW Plaisterers' Hall in the City Of London. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

Robert Jenrick today insisted the two-child benefit cap 'has to go' - just a week after the Reform MP accidentally voted in favour of the policy.

Speaking in a press conference on Wednesday, Reform UK's newly-announced economy spokesperson, Robert Jenrick, told reporters: "We will bring the two child benefit cap - so we can live within our means." It comes just a week after new Reform UK recruits Suella Braverman and Robert Jenrick 'accidentally' voted against the party line on the Government’s plans to scrap the two-child benefit cap. Labour commited to scrapping the benefit cap from April - a move that is estimated to cost in the region of £3 billlion a year by 2029-30. The policy, introduced under the Conservatives in 2017, means parents can only claim Universal Credit for their first two children. Reform had previously vowed to end the two-child cap for families where both British and in full-time work. Read more: Braverman and Jenrick 'accidentally' vote for two child cap to be removed in blunder Read more: Reform’s ‘shadow’ education secretary Suella Braverman pledges to introduce ‘patriotic curriculum’

Farage with Zia Yusuf, shadow Home Secretary, Robert Jenrick, shadow chancellor of the Exchequer, Richard Tice has been given a new "super department" brief combining business, trade and energy and Suella Braverman, shadow education and skills. Picture: Alamy

Jenrick said the party would “restore the cap in full” during the speech, despite Nigel Farage previously insisting that he would lift the two-child cap. "As a signal of intent, today, Reform is changing our policy on the two child cap for universal credit," he said. "The policy was well-meaning, we want to help British working families to have more children. But right now we just can't afford to do so with welfare. So it has to go. As Reform's shadow chancellor, I'm ending it. "A Reform government will restore the cap in full." Reform MPs Lee Anderson, Danny Kruger, Sarah Pochin, Andrew Rosindell and Richard Tice voted against the Universal Credit (Removal of Two Child Limit) Bill at second reading a matter of weeks ago. Nigel Farage had no vote recorded, according to Parliament’s voting data. However, Ms Braverman and Mr Jenrick are listed as having voted in favour of the two-child benefit cap to be scrapped.