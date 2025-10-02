Llyr Powell, who has been chosen as the party candidate for the upcoming Caerphilly Senedd by-election, speaks during a press conference in Caerphilly. Picture: Alamy

By Rebecca Henrys

A Reform candidate has described the actions of his former boss, who has admitted accepting pro-Russian bribes, as a betrayal.

Llyr Powell, who is standing for Reform in an upcoming Welsh Parliament by-election, told ITV Cymru Wales the admissions of Nathan Gill were "abhorrent". Gill was a member of the Welsh Parliament between 2016 and 2017 and leader of Reform UK in Wales for a short period in 2021. He pleaded guilty on September 26 to accepting bribes in exchange for making pro-Russian statements while he was a member of the European Parliament. But Mr Powell has come under scrutiny for his own links to Gill, having worked as his constituency caseworker while he was an MEP.

Ex-Reform UK leader in Wales, Nathan Gill, leaving the Old Bailey. Picture: Alamy

Speaking at First Minister’s Questions on Tuesday, Baroness Eluned Morgan said: “This is really serious stuff and I do think there are questions to answer by people, not least by Reform’s candidate in the Caerphilly by-election, Llyr Powell, who was employed as an adviser to Gill. “I think we need to know, what did he know, when did he know it and did he report it?” Gill, 52, of Anglesey, North Wales, pleaded guilty at the Old Bailey to eight counts of bribery on dates between December 6 2018 and July 18 2019. His activities were said to include making pro-Russian statements about events in Ukraine in the European Parliament and in opinion pieces to news outlets.

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage (left) and newly announced party candidate for the upcoming Caerphilly Senedd by-election Llyr Powell (right) outside the Reform UK office in Caerphilly. Picture: Alamy