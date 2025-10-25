The Runcorn and Helsby MP was responding to a viewer live on air who complained about the demographics of advertising.

Reform UK MP for Runcorn Sarah Pochin has been forced to apologise. Picture: Getty

By Jacob Paul

Reform UK MP Sarah Pochin has bee forced to apologise after saying “it drives me mad when I see adverts full of black people, full of Asian people".

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Backtracking, the Reform UK member said her comments were “phrased poorly” but insisted that many adverts are “unrepresentative of British society”. Labour blasted her comments as “completely unacceptable” and called on Reform UK leader Nigel Farage to condemn them - something that's yet to take place. The Runcorn and Helsby MP was responding to a viewer live on air who complained about the demographics of advertising. She said the viewer was “absolutely right” and “it drives me mad when I see adverts full of black people, full of Asian people”. Ms Pochin said: “It doesn’t reflect our society and I feel that your average white person, average white family is… not represented anymore.” Read more: 'Shy Reformers' will deliver us victory, says MP Sarah Pochin - as she blasts Rayner over tax storm Read more: Nigel Farage drops Reform's £90bn tax cut pledge

Nigel Farage has been urged to condemn his MP for the slur. Picture: Getty