Reform 'will scrap net zero department' if it wins next election, deputy leader tells LBC
Reform UK will axe the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero (DESNZ) if it wins the next general election, deputy leader Richard Tice has told LBC.
Speaking to Tom Swarbrick at Drive, Mr Tice confirmed his party would get rid of the department in a move threatening to put thousands of jobs at risk.
"When we win the general election, that department will [be] gone," he told LBC.
It comes hours after Nigel Farage unveiled his 'shadow cabinet' on Tuesday - revealing Mr Tice as his deputy Prime Minister if Reform were to win the next election.
Mr Tice will also take on a "very important role" to lead a new department covering business, trade and energy, Mr Farage announced.
"Energy will be coming into my department and net zero will be for the dustbin," Mr Tice told Tom.
When asked what would happen to the thousands of people employed at DESNZ if scrapped, Mr Tice replied: "I'm sure those wonderful bureaucrats and civil servants will find some lovely other jobs elsewhere."
DESNZ was set up by the Rishi Sunak under the Conservatives in 2013. According to the Institute for Government, it employs 7,050 people. As of June 2024, it employed around 4,500 staff, according the Government.
Earlier on Tuesday, Mr Tice said Reform would instead focus on using oil and gas to help boost the economy and would abandon net-zero targets.
He also said the party would create a “serious” British wealth fund.
“If we achieve those things, then we can re-industrialise Britain, we can reenergise Britain, we can renew Britain, and yes, we can rebuild Britain," Mr Tice said.
"These are absolutely essential to create growth."
At the same event, he told LBC's Politicial Editor Natasha Clark: "I'm thrilled to bits, because I've got a huge role, apart from being Shadow Deputy Prime Minister, to lead a massive department.
"Business, trade, energy, housing, these are all my areas of expertise in decades in business, running businesses small, medium and large. Delighted about that and looking at things in a joined up, coordinated way.
The Labour government has pledged to achieve net zero by 2030 to combat climate change.
Many on the right, including Reform, view net zero as the reason for high energy bills. Net zero advocates say energy costs are due to high wholesale gas prices.
Reform's push to axe renewable projects comes are linked to a broader crusade against diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives - which the party views as wasteful.
Mr Tice has repeatedly called on the UK scrap its "obsession" with net zero.
Last year, he told Tonight with Andrew Marr we should "drill baby drill" to "save millions of pounds every year."
"I said, back a the election, we’ve got to save across the whole public sector £5 in 100 because there are huge elements of waste."
Writing for LBC Opinion, Trevor Hutchings, CEO of The Renewable Energy Association, argued turning back on net zero is bad for bills and businesses.
"With Reform UK’s vow to block new renewable energy projects and the Conservatives’ pledge to repeal the Climate Change Act, this era of consensus is over.
"For businesses, including the more than 400 I work for every day, this is a worrying development. Most large British companies have net-zero policies, and the vast majority say they need more commitment on this, not less.
"At a time of increasing economic and geopolitical uncertainty, no business leader will thank a government that seeks to tear up settled law and add chaos into their operating environment."
The share of the UK public who believe Britain needs to reduce carbon emissions to net zero sooner than 2050 has nearly halved since 2021, a recent study has revealed.
29 percent of the public now say the UK should achieve net zero before the government's 2050 target – down from 54 percent in 2021.
The study was carried out by the Policy Institute at King’s College London, Ipsos and the Centre for Climate Change and Social Transformations.