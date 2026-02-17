Reform UK Leader Nigel Farage and Richard Tice, who was announced as his Shadow Deputy Prime Minister. Picture: Getty

By Jacob Paul

Reform UK will axe the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero (DESNZ) if it wins the next general election, deputy leader Richard Tice has told LBC.

Speaking to Tom Swarbrick at Drive, Mr Tice confirmed his party would get rid of the department in a move threatening to put thousands of jobs at risk. "When we win the general election, that department will [be] gone," he told LBC. It comes hours after Nigel Farage unveiled his 'shadow cabinet' on Tuesday - revealing Mr Tice as his deputy Prime Minister if Reform were to win the next election. Mr Tice will also take on a "very important role" to lead a new department covering business, trade and energy, Mr Farage announced. "Energy will be coming into my department and net zero will be for the dustbin," Mr Tice told Tom.

Farage unveiled his Shadow Cabinet in full on Tuesday. Picture: Getty

When asked what would happen to the thousands of people employed at DESNZ if scrapped, Mr Tice replied: "I'm sure those wonderful bureaucrats and civil servants will find some lovely other jobs elsewhere." DESNZ was set up by the Rishi Sunak under the Conservatives in 2013. According to the Institute for Government, it employs 7,050 people. As of June 2024, it employed around 4,500 staff, according the Government. Earlier on Tuesday, Mr Tice said Reform would instead focus on using oil and gas to help boost the economy and would abandon net-zero targets. He also said the party would create a “serious” British wealth fund. “If we achieve those things, then we can re-industrialise Britain, we can reenergise Britain, we can renew Britain, and yes, we can rebuild Britain," Mr Tice said. "These are absolutely essential to create growth." At the same event, he told LBC's Politicial Editor Natasha Clark: "I'm thrilled to bits, because I've got a huge role, apart from being Shadow Deputy Prime Minister, to lead a massive department. "Business, trade, energy, housing, these are all my areas of expertise in decades in business, running businesses small, medium and large. Delighted about that and looking at things in a joined up, coordinated way. The Labour government has pledged to achieve net zero by 2030 to combat climate change.

Reform has blamed net zero for high energy bills. Picture: Getty