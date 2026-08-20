Reform pledged to cut student loans for foreign students and create an extra 600,000 apprenticeships by the end of its first term.

Reform proposes scrapping student loans for EU students while urging Brits not to get 'ripped off' by university. Picture: Alamy

By Bethany Dawson

Reform UK confirmed that it would scrap student loans for EU students.

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The announcement came after the party pledged to scrap loans for all foreign students. Asked by LBC if the insurgent party was willing to go into battle with the EU over this — and their plans to block EU nationals from accessing benefits — Reform UK Deputy Leader Richard Tice said “there's no such thing as a sort of static trade deal". “We've got to have the courage to recognise that and work out what's best for the UK," he added. When pushed on whether the party has calculated how much a fight with the EU could cost, he said: “I'm an optimist, and I'm working on the basis that you talk about a cost, I talk about an opportunity.” Read more: Reform say people on benefits should be cleaning the streets or face being stripped of their cash Read more: Reform sets out plan to end ‘immoral’ welfare payments to foreigners

Pat McFadden slammed Reform’s plans to block EU citizens from benefits. Picture: Alamy

Speaking to LBC on Wednesday, Work and Pensions Secretary Pat McFadden slammed Reform’s plans to block EU citizens from benefits, saying it was not thought through. “Most non-UK citizens who are accessing the benefits system are EU citizens who've, many of whom have been here for many years,” said the Work and Pensions Secretary. “They came under certain terms and conditions, and be clear, if we were to unilaterally withdraw the agreement that was reached by the previous government, there would be a cost imposed by the EU. “Those parties who suggest they want to do this should be clear that they're going to plunge us back into the kind of negotiations that we were in for several years after the Brexit referendum, and there would be a price for any change. "I don't know what price it is that they're prepared to pay, and I don't even know if they've thought about it.” The Reform UK announcement came as part of a wider press conference on their plans to boost apprenticeships. Nigel Farage’s party announced plans for an apprenticeship wage credit, which would see the taxpayer cover 30 per cent of apprenticeship wages for 16-18-year-olds. The party also pledged to cut student loans for foreign students and create an extra 600,000 apprenticeships by the end of its first term.

Suella Braverman rallied against the “great university scam”. Picture: Alamy