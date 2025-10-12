Nigel Farage has pledged to shake up the status quo in Wales if Reform wins next year’s Senedd election.

The Reform UK leader said it is too early to make any specific policy commitments, but he promised “fresh thinking”.

Labour has led Wales since the Welsh Parliament was first established in 1999, but Reform UK and Plaid Cymru have topped recent polling for the election next May.

Speaking during a campaign visit to Caerphilly on Friday, Mr Farage said he has a “full-time team” working on policies and he has been meeting with the former Conservative Welsh secretary David Jones.

“We’re going to bring in fresh thinking,” he said.

