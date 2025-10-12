Reform will shake-up status quo in Wales, vows Nigel Farage
Nigel Farage has pledged to shake up the status quo in Wales if Reform wins next year’s Senedd election.
The Reform UK leader said it is too early to make any specific policy commitments, but he promised “fresh thinking”.
Labour has led Wales since the Welsh Parliament was first established in 1999, but Reform UK and Plaid Cymru have topped recent polling for the election next May.
Speaking during a campaign visit to Caerphilly on Friday, Mr Farage said he has a “full-time team” working on policies and he has been meeting with the former Conservative Welsh secretary David Jones.
“We’re going to bring in fresh thinking,” he said.
“We want to use every devolved power we possibly can to make the lives of small businesses and other bigger businesses easier in Wales.
“That is what we’ve got to devise for our manifesto coming up for May, to say we’re actually on the side of people working and people having jobs.
“We’re taking this very, very seriously indeed, but mid-October is too early to give answers to all of these things.
“All I can promise you is it’ll be very different to the status quo of the last quarter of a century.”
The candidates in the Caerphilly by-election are: Llyr Powell for Reform; Lindsay Whittle for Plaid Cymru; Richard Tunnicliffe for Labour; Gareth Potter for the Conservatives; Gareth Hughes for the Greens; and Anthony Cook for Gwlad.
Steve Aicheler is running for the Liberal Democrats and Roger Quilliam is the candidate for UKIP.