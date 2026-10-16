The Reform member and London mayoral candidate branded the comments 'disgusting' following an ITV undercover sting

Reform UK's Laila Cunningham set out to defend her party following an undercover sting amid claims the party are 'racist'. Picture: LBC

By Danielle de Wolfe

Reform shouldn’t be judged on the actions of ‘a few councillors,’ party member Laila Cunningham has insisted, as she set out to defend her party in the wake of a recent undercover documentary.

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Taking calls on LBC following the sting, the London Mayoral candidate admitted her party is now "being branded racist" after activists' footage was released, as the councillor set out to defend her party. Insisting a handful of members are "dragging Nigel Farage's name through the mud", she asserted the Reform UK leader has "made clear that racists have no place in Reform". It comes as Reform faces growing criticism over undercover recordings conducted as part of the ITV documentary Undercover: A Year in Reform. Footage captured members describing Asian people as "parasites" and black children as "animals". Read more: Reform MP accuses officials of being 'chauvinistic' and Farage 'protects racist' candidate in bombshell undercover footage Read more: Reform councillors filmed making racist comments and saying the King should be beheaded for being 'a Muslim'

The documentary also captured Reform MP Sarah Pochin accusing her party's press officers of being chauvinistic, with Nigel Farage told by an official that he is "protecting" a "racist" candidate. Branding the comments "disgusting" and "abhorrent", Ms Cunningham pushed back on suggestions that her views align with those of the councillors caught on camera. "Evidence against three individuals in Reform doesn't automatically establish the culpability of an entire organisation," she insisted. "Now, because of what a few councillors said, the whole party's being branded racist. And I ask myself, how on earth did we get here? "I've worked bloody hard on my campaign. I've put my name to it. I've put my reputation on the line. I'm asking people to trust me. And then three people come along, open their mouths, and suddenly I'm expected to answer for views I find horrible. Utterly disgusting."

Reform MP Sarah Pochin accused her party's press officers of being chauvinistic, and Nigel Farage is told by an official that he is 'protecting' a 'racist' candidate in bombshell new undercover footage. Picture: ITV Exposure. Picture: ITV