Reform shouldn’t be judged on ‘a few councillors,’ insists Laila Cunningham - as she admits party ‘branded racist’ over sting
The Reform member and London mayoral candidate branded the comments 'disgusting' following an ITV undercover sting
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Reform shouldn’t be judged on the actions of ‘a few councillors,’ party member Laila Cunningham has insisted, as she set out to defend her party in the wake of a recent undercover documentary.
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Taking calls on LBC following the sting, the London Mayoral candidate admitted her party is now "being branded racist" after activists' footage was released, as the councillor set out to defend her party.
Insisting a handful of members are "dragging Nigel Farage's name through the mud", she asserted the Reform UK leader has "made clear that racists have no place in Reform".
It comes as Reform faces growing criticism over undercover recordings conducted as part of the ITV documentary Undercover: A Year in Reform.
Footage captured members describing Asian people as "parasites" and black children as "animals".
Read more: Reform MP accuses officials of being 'chauvinistic' and Farage 'protects racist' candidate in bombshell undercover footage
Read more: Reform councillors filmed making racist comments and saying the King should be beheaded for being 'a Muslim'
The documentary also captured Reform MP Sarah Pochin accusing her party's press officers of being chauvinistic, with Nigel Farage told by an official that he is "protecting" a "racist" candidate.
Branding the comments "disgusting" and "abhorrent", Ms Cunningham pushed back on suggestions that her views align with those of the councillors caught on camera.
"Evidence against three individuals in Reform doesn't automatically establish the culpability of an entire organisation," she insisted.
"Now, because of what a few councillors said, the whole party's being branded racist. And I ask myself, how on earth did we get here?
"I've worked bloody hard on my campaign. I've put my name to it. I've put my reputation on the line. I'm asking people to trust me. And then three people come along, open their mouths, and suddenly I'm expected to answer for views I find horrible. Utterly disgusting."
"I'm Muslim heritage. My parents came here from Egypt. I'm English and I'm really, really proud of it," she continued.
"Do people seriously think that I'd be part of a party I believe was racist? Absolutely not.
"I would never even follow a leader I believe was racist either."
The bombshell footage also showed Reform's Director of Communications Ed Sumner, former Nigel Farage adviser Dan Jukes, and a senior press officer discussing comments made by the party's mayoral candidate for Hampshire and the Solent, Dr Chris Parry.
Speaking at the party's Christmas party, Ms Pochin was filmed telling the female reporter: “Oh thank f*** for that. God! We so need women press officers…
"They are so f***ing chauvinistic."Ms Pochin, who was Reform's only female MP at the time, was filmed saying: "I go out on all the shows and go ‘Oh no, it’s lovely, oh they’re all so welcoming’. Sh**... they just exclude you if you’re a woman... It’s really tough being a girl with all of this alpha male sh** going on.”
In response to the sting, Ed Sumner told ITV: “Nothing in the excerpts [of filming] discloses any wrongdoing, criminal activity or breaches of Reform UK policy by me… I do not endorse extremism or bigotry, or any concealment of extremism and bigotry”.