One activist described Asian people as "parasites" while another was filmed saying King Charles should be "beheaded" because he "is a Muslim"

Reform councillor Alan Feeney was filmed calling Asian homeowners ‘parasites’. Picture: ITV

By Issy Clarke

Reform is facing criticism after an undercover sting filmed activists describing Asian people as "parasites" and black children as "animals".

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Dean Miller. Picture: ITV

Alan Feeney, Reform deputy mayor of Solihull, was filmed campaigning before the local elections in May. He said: “If it’s an Asian name I’m not even knocking the door. They are not voting Reform and I ain’t wasting my time.” He described one area as having too many Asian homeowners, and added: “This is what we’re infested with. That’s why they are buying along here, because the houses have got gardens. They’re parasites, absolutely parasites.” Feeney said that when a house came on the market, white families needed to “be in there – you almost need to f***ing out-Muslim the Muslims”. He added that no more than 1 per cent of the British population should be non-white and said Asian people should be "dragged out of their homes" and "stuck on planes" to Pakistan. ITV reported that on Monday evening Feeney "mutually agreed" to resign from the party due to "personal reasons" and would be continuing as an independent councillor.

Last year Nigel Farage pledged to "ruthlessly" expunge Reform of "bad apples", saying he did not want Reform to be a sectarian or racially based party in any way at all". Picture: PA Images/Alamy

Dean Miller, a Reform councillor in Bromley, south London, said King Charles was "traitorous" and should be beheaded over rumours he was Muslim. He made the remarks while campaigning for Reform in Makerfield in June. He said white people had been "ethnically cleansed" from London because "you never used to get any blacks or anyone over in Bromley… and now you know, Bromley’s like massive Nigerian communities there… we’ve got good Muslims over here. The unfortunate thing is we’ve got extremists as well.” The councillor told ITV he was disabled and had been heavily medicated at the time. He has since resigned from the party. Last year Nigel Farage pledged to "ruthlessly" expunge Reform of "bad apples", saying he did not want Reform to be "a sectarian or racially based party in any way at all."

‘Are we really going to say that Reform is unequivocally the most racist party?’

@NicholasTyrone says the comments made by Reform councillors in an undercover investigation are ‘racist’, but doesn’t think that should define the whole party.

@NickFerrariLBC pic.twitter.com/oPKsYTllNL — LBC (@LBC) October 15, 2026

A spokesman for Reform UK said that not all the individuals captured on camera were Reform members, and accused ITV of using “extreme methods of deception” to "infiltrate" the party. He said: “Where members, activists and councillors have clearly behaved inappropriately, investigations have commenced. In some cases, there have been suspensions and due process must be followed. “Reform UK has improved and prioritised its vetting procedures, but from time to time, a handful of individuals who do not share our values will initially make it through vetting. This is the same for all organisations. “However good the vetting, one cannot vet a future comment especially in circumstances where an individual is entrapped in a discussion with an undercover reporter.”

This is chilling. I feel for anyone watching this tonight who is frightened to see such racism and hatred festering in their community.



It's the very worst of what we’re seeing in Trump’s America. We can’t let it become Farage’s Britain. https://t.co/yG3YkR6jGI — Ed Davey (@EdwardJDavey) October 14, 2026