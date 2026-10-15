Reform councillors filmed making racist comments and saying the King should be beheaded for being a 'a Muslim'
One activist described Asian people as "parasites" while another was filmed saying King Charles should be "beheaded" because he "is a Muslim"
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Reform is facing criticism after an undercover sting filmed activists describing Asian people as "parasites" and black children as "animals".
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One activist was filmed saying King Charles should be "beheaded" because he "is a Muslim".
The ITV documentary, Undercover: A Year In Reform, was filmed over a year and includes footage of senior Reform figures and activists campaigning for the party across the UK.
The undercover sting captured eight Reform councillors using racist, violent and sexist language.
Reform said the individuals filmed are under investigation and have either resigned or been suspended from the party.
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Alan Feeney, Reform deputy mayor of Solihull, was filmed campaigning before the local elections in May.
He said: “If it’s an Asian name I’m not even knocking the door. They are not voting Reform and I ain’t wasting my time.”
He described one area as having too many Asian homeowners, and added: “This is what we’re infested with. That’s why they are buying along here, because the houses have got gardens. They’re parasites, absolutely parasites.”
Feeney said that when a house came on the market, white families needed to “be in there – you almost need to f***ing out-Muslim the Muslims”.
He added that no more than 1 per cent of the British population should be non-white and said Asian people should be "dragged out of their homes" and "stuck on planes" to Pakistan.
ITV reported that on Monday evening Feeney "mutually agreed" to resign from the party due to "personal reasons" and would be continuing as an independent councillor.
Dean Miller, a Reform councillor in Bromley, south London, said King Charles was "traitorous" and should be beheaded over rumours he was Muslim.
He made the remarks while campaigning for Reform in Makerfield in June.
He said white people had been "ethnically cleansed" from London because "you never used to get any blacks or anyone over in Bromley… and now you know, Bromley’s like massive Nigerian communities there… we’ve got good Muslims over here. The unfortunate thing is we’ve got extremists as well.”
The councillor told ITV he was disabled and had been heavily medicated at the time. He has since resigned from the party.
Last year Nigel Farage pledged to "ruthlessly" expunge Reform of "bad apples", saying he did not want Reform to be "a sectarian or racially based party in any way at all."
‘Are we really going to say that Reform is unequivocally the most racist party?’— LBC (@LBC) October 15, 2026
@NicholasTyrone says the comments made by Reform councillors in an undercover investigation are ‘racist’, but doesn’t think that should define the whole party.
@NickFerrariLBC pic.twitter.com/oPKsYTllNL
A spokesman for Reform UK said that not all the individuals captured on camera were Reform members, and accused ITV of using “extreme methods of deception” to "infiltrate" the party.
He said: “Where members, activists and councillors have clearly behaved inappropriately, investigations have commenced. In some cases, there have been suspensions and due process must be followed.
“Reform UK has improved and prioritised its vetting procedures, but from time to time, a handful of individuals who do not share our values will initially make it through vetting. This is the same for all organisations.
“However good the vetting, one cannot vet a future comment especially in circumstances where an individual is entrapped in a discussion with an undercover reporter.”
This is chilling. I feel for anyone watching this tonight who is frightened to see such racism and hatred festering in their community.— Ed Davey (@EdwardJDavey) October 14, 2026
It's the very worst of what we’re seeing in Trump’s America. We can’t let it become Farage’s Britain. https://t.co/yG3YkR6jGI
Labour chair Bridget Phillipson said: “The extreme racism and appalling behaviour exposed by this investigation is truly sickening. Nigel Farage can’t shrug these latest revelations off as being a few bad apples. Every Reform councillor, council candidate or party member found to have made such despicable comments must be thrown out of Reform UK immediately.
“Nigel Farage needs to explain why this keeps happening in his party and why he is failing to deal with blatant racism among those who stand for public office with his backing. It’s clear that Farage and his party are determined to poison our politics and threaten the shared British values Labour will always proudly defend."
A Conservative Party spokesman said: “Nigel Farage promised to make Reform ready for government. These sorry individuals are proof he has failed.”
Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey said: "This is chilling. I feel for anyone watching this tonight who is frightened to see such racism and hatred festering in their community."