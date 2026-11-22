According to party analysis of student loan data, failing to pay back loans could cost British taxpayers £1.5 billion

Reform UK spokesperson for home affairs, Zia Yusuf. Picture: Ben Montgomery/Getty

By Sophie Clark

Foreign graduates behind on their student loans may be barred from the UK under new Reform UK proposals.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The proposals would mean that students who have left the UK would be prevented from re-entering and foreign graduates within the UK would be deported until they have paid back what they owe. Most international students are not eligible for state funded loans, but according to Reform’s analysis of Student Loan Company figures there are 172,000 EU nationals with student debt. And, there is outstanding debt totalling £6.23bn across England, Northern Ireland and Wales. International students are likely to have higher loans to repay than British students as their education is typically more expensive than the capped cost given to home students. Read more: Student loans were 'essentially mis-sold', as influential MP opens door to reforming controversial system Read more: Reform MP admits ‘genuine’ party problems stem from ‘own mistakes’ but insists on ‘improvement behind the scenes’

Zia Yusuf, Reform’s home affairs spokesman, said: “There is something particularly shameful about the fact that while young Brits struggle, billions of your taxpayer money is spent on funding student loans for foreign nationals to take up spaces at British universities.” A number of student loan holders in the UK have spoken out about how the debts are repaid, pointing out that a person who is paying their payments correctly and on time may still be saddled with increased inflation resulting in several more years’ worth of payments. The largest bloc of eligible foreign students receiving state loans are people who were able to receive settled status after Brexit. Seven European countries make up two thirds of a reported record number of overseas claimants.

Prime Minister Andy Burnham addresses a media conference during the EU-UK Summit. Picture: Associated Press/Alamy