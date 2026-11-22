Reform vows to ban foreign graduates who fail to make student loan repayments
According to party analysis of student loan data, failing to pay back loans could cost British taxpayers £1.5 billion
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Foreign graduates behind on their student loans may be barred from the UK under new Reform UK proposals.
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The proposals would mean that students who have left the UK would be prevented from re-entering and foreign graduates within the UK would be deported until they have paid back what they owe.
Most international students are not eligible for state funded loans, but according to Reform’s analysis of Student Loan Company figures there are 172,000 EU nationals with student debt. And, there is outstanding debt totalling £6.23bn across England, Northern Ireland and Wales.
International students are likely to have higher loans to repay than British students as their education is typically more expensive than the capped cost given to home students.
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Zia Yusuf, Reform’s home affairs spokesman, said: “There is something particularly shameful about the fact that while young Brits struggle, billions of your taxpayer money is spent on funding student loans for foreign nationals to take up spaces at British universities.”
A number of student loan holders in the UK have spoken out about how the debts are repaid, pointing out that a person who is paying their payments correctly and on time may still be saddled with increased inflation resulting in several more years’ worth of payments.
The largest bloc of eligible foreign students receiving state loans are people who were able to receive settled status after Brexit.
Seven European countries make up two thirds of a reported record number of overseas claimants.
According to government data, the number of foreign students receiving up to £13,000 a year in loans has increased by 60 per cent in the past five years.
According to Yusuf: “Foreign nationals taking these loans and legging it will cost British taxpayers £1.5 billion.”
Reform has also proposed banning all international students from receiving loans, and instead finding 600,000 apprenticeships with the money.
This policy idea from Reform comes as Prime Minister Andy Burnham agreed on a reciprocal youth mobility scheme with the EU which would grant 100,000 young adults from the EU to live, work and study in Britain for three years.
However, Burnham is yet to strike a deal with the EU over the future of student loans between the UK and EU countries.