Reform-run Sunderland City Council ended its 30-year partnership with Show Racism the Red Card.

By Jacob Paul

Robert Jenrick has defended a Reform-run council after it withdrew its three-decade backing for a football racism charity over its alleged ‘politically charged agenda’.

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Speaking to LBC’s Nick Ferrari at Breakfast, the Reform UK Treasury spokesperson said it was entirely “reasonable” for Sunderland City Council to end its 30-year partnership with Show Racism the Red Card. It comes as the council this week cut ties with the charity after its leader, Chris Eynon, who said the authority would not support “politically charged organisations with an agenda”. He also accused charity chief executive Ged Grebby of "stark political bias” in remarks about Reform. Asked by Nick whether this description applies to Show Racism the Red Card, Mr Jenrick replied: “I don't know what the argument is behind not giving the money to that organisation, but do I think it's reasonable, Nick, for a local authority to make choices about what charities and organisations they support? Yeah, absolutely.” He added: “A number of organisations purport to have perfectly sensible aims but actually have ended up pushing agendas that I don't support.” But Mr Jenrick admitted: “Now, I don't know the details of this, that's why I don't want to criticise this organisation, because I don't know what lies behind that decision. Read more: Robert Jenrick has 'no sympathy' for female protester clubbed on the head at Reform conference - as police call for victim to come forward Read more: Elections watchdog reviews spending limits amid debate over Reform UK’s £72 million donation

Robert Jenrick defended Sunderland City Council's decisions to withdraw its backing for the Show Racism the Red Card Charity. Picture: Alamy

“But I am saying that it's perfectly reasonable for a local council to decide that they don't want to give taxpayers' money to an organisation.” It comes as the council faces backlash over the move to axe its partnership with the charity. Sahring a clip of Jenrick on LBC, Bridget Philipson, Minister for Women & Equalities and Houghton & Sunderland South MP, wrote on X: “You heard that right. “Reform UK in Sunderland have pulled support for Show Racism the Red Card, calling them ‘a politically-charged organisation with an agenda’. That agenda is driving racism out of football. “Sunderland stands against racism, even if our Reform council doesn't.” Lewis Atkinson, Labour MP for Sunderland Central, said: “Show Racism the Red Card (STRC) have been working in Sunderland, in particular with SAFC and Gary Bennett,since 1996. “They continue to do important work in our schools, delivering anti-racism workshops. Anyone who listens to people of colour in Sunderland knows how that work is needed more than ever. “In recent months we have again seen widely reported instances of racist abuse - and many more instances go unreported. In that context, it beggars belief that the Reform Council leadership are quick to pull support from SRTRC, but are totally silent on any action they are taking to combatracism. “This is not about politics - it's about the type of city we want to be. I want a Sunderland where we are inspired by legends like Gary Bennett, not pulled apart by those who repeatedly work to divide us and who turn a blind eye to hate. “That's the Sunderland I'll continue to work to build.” Gary Bennett, a black footballer who played for Sunderland from 1984 to 1995, said he was "in shock" at the council's decision.

Gary Bennett, who played for Sunderland in the 1980s, said he was in "shock" at the decision. Picture: Getty