Leaked footage showed Kent leader berating councillors amid rows over budgets and bullying claims

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage attends a meeting alongside the Head of Kent County Council, Linden Kemkaran (left). Picture: Alamy

By Ella Bennett

Four Reform UK councillors have been suspended after a video of their flagship council leader telling members to “suck it up” was leaked to the press.

Reform UK took control of Kent County Council (KCC) after winning 57 of the 81 seats at the local elections in May, overturning a 30-year Tory majority. Footage of an online meeting where KCC leader Linden Kemkaran could be seen berating backbench councillors when they questioned her was released on Saturday. In the leaked video, Ms Kemkaran appears to threaten to mute a councillor when they asked for an explanation on her decision-making. The group appeared to be discussing the council's budget and plans for local government reorganisation in Kent. Read more: Advisor 'influential in Trump administration' joins Reform UK as adviser Read more: Shoot down Russian jets in NATO airspace, says Farage as Reform leader toughens up stance on Putin

Linden Kemkaran could be seen berating backbench councillors . Picture: Alamy

There has been a rumoured split between many of Kent Reform’s backbench councillors and the appointed since they took over. On Monday, Reform UK announced the suspension of four KCC councillors, including Paul Thomas who Ms Kemkaren threatened to mute during the meeting. Their spokesperson said: “Cllrs Paul Thomas, Oliver Bradshaw, Bill Barrett and Maxine Fothergill have had the whip suspended pending investigation, following evidence that they brought the party into disrepute.” It is understood that their suspension relates to the leaked video. Ms Kemkaran told her councillors: “I am not a dictator or an autocrat. I like feedback, I like to discuss. I like to hear what everybody thinks. “However, when it comes to making the really big decisions, and LGR is one of those really big decisions. “Sometimes I will make a decision that might not be liked by everybody in the group. But I am afraid you are just going to have to f****** suck it up.” Mr Thomas questioned whether Reform had the “right” leader and cabinet before he was muted by the council leader. The leader said that managing to avoid raising council tax by 5% would be the “best thing” for KCC. “People are looking at us, they are judging us every single day, every single minute of every single day. Nigel knows that. He is super aware that we are the flagship council,” she said.