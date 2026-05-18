Zia Yusuf claimed the video was pulled for violating TikTok's rules on hate speech

Zia Yusuf claimed the video was pulled for violating TikTok's rules on hate speech. Picture: Social Media

By Asher McShane

Reform’s Zia Yusuf has blasted TikTok, claiming that a campaign video about immigration posted on his account was pulled for breaching rules about hate speech.

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In a video posted on TikTok, Mr Yusuf said that Britain was being ‘overwhelmed’ by migration and that successive governments had failed to tackle the issue. “We will abolish indefinite leave to remain, and those who do not speak English, those who do not contribute economically, and those who commit crime will no longer be welcome in our country,” Mr Yusuf says in the clip. It was pulled by TikTok and Reform has accused the platform of doing the ‘dirty work’ of the Labour Party by taking it down.

This video from @ZiaYusufUK on immigration has been removed by TikTok for “Hate Speech”.



This is unacceptable political interference from a big tech company.



Does @TikTokComms believe in free speech or not? pic.twitter.com/7UKgTnnexd — Nigel Farage MP (@Nigel_Farage) May 17, 2026

Mr Yusuf said: “TikTok has now removed my video outlining the key policies I would implement as Home Secretary, claiming it is “Hate Speech and Hateful Behaviour.” “They warned me that any further "violations" will result in a strike, potentially leading to being de-platformed altogether. “This is all the more staggering given TikTok happily hosts hundreds of videos of people calling for the assassination of Nigel Farage. “My TikTok videos had received 18 million views over the previous 28 days.

🚨 Labour is using the “Online Safety Act” to silence political opponents, and TikTok is doing their dirty work.



First, TikTok removed my video announcing Reform UK’s new policy to place secure illegal migrant detention centres in non-Reform constituencies, prioritising Green… pic.twitter.com/twXBk1uRcN — Zia Yusuf (@ZiaYusufUK) May 17, 2026