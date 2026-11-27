While hospital parking in Scotland and Wales is free, some NHS England Trusts charge visitors up to £20 for a spot

Revenue from parking fees earned by NHS Trusts reached £300 million last year. Picture: Stuart Aylmer/Alamy

By Issy Clarke

Reform UK has pledged to abandon hospital parking fees in England if it wins the next election.

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Reform said the policy to scrap parking charges would cost £285 million a year,. Picture: Karl Black/Alamy

Reform said the policy to scrap parking charges would cost £285 million a year, assuming a £25 million annual saving from payment collection costs that would no longer be needed, plus £10 million for visit checks and enforcement. Under the plans, non-Brits would have to pay 200% of the national tariff for NHS services, up from 150% currently. Charges would also be extended to A&E visits, ambulance services and GP care. Visitors from countries without a reciprocal healthcare agreement would also be required to hold travel insurance that covers NHS use as a condition of entry, the party said.

Under the plans, non-Brits would have to pay 200% of the national tariff for NHS services, up from 150% currently. Picture: PA Images/Alamy

The announcement comes as Reform seeks to win trust on the NHS after leader Nigel Farage’s previous indications of support for an insurance-based healthcare model prompted criticism from political opponents. Mr Farage said: “People who have never paid a penny into the system can fly in, use our A&E, call our ambulances, see our GPs, and fly home without ever seeing a bill. “It is a tax on the sick at home and a free-for-all for everyone else. “Reform will end it. The NHS should be free for the British people who pay for it, and that includes the car park.”

Unlike in Scotland and Wales where hospital parking is mostly free, NHS Trusts in England can charge and set their own rates and rules. Picture: David Willis/Alamy

Reform UK Treasury spokesman Robert Jenrick said the change was about “fairness” and ensuring patients do not need to pay parking fees to access treatment. He defended the party’s proposals for how to pay for the policy after a listener described them as “ridiculous” as he was questioned by broadcasters about the plans on Friday. “This happens in Scotland and Wales, so it can’t be a ridiculous policy because it’s working in most of or much of the UK today,” he said. “By moving this from the hospital front desk to the border, we should be able to recoup the money.” Mr Jenrick denied he was using the announcement to avoid getting sidelined within Reform UK after its home affairs spokesman, Zia Yusuf, said defected former Tories would not be involved in shaping immigration policy. The ex-Conservative immigration minister, who switched sides in January, said: “I don’t think he (Mr Yusuf) meant to say me, because I’m just announcing an immigration policy today aren’t I? “I’m saying that if you’re coming into the UK, you’re going to have to have travel insurance.”