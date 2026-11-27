Reform UK pledges to axe hospital parking fees in England
While hospital parking in Scotland and Wales is free, some NHS England Trusts charge visitors up to £20 for a spot
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Reform UK has pledged to abandon hospital parking fees in England if it wins the next election.
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Revenue from parking fees earned by NHS Trusts reached £300 million last year, with some hospitals charging up to £20 for a parking spot.
Trusts would be compensated for lost revenue by hiking the amount paid by overseas patients using the NHS.
Unlike in Scotland and Wales where hospital parking is mostly free, NHS Trusts in England can charge and set their own rates and rules.
Exemptions usually apply for some groups, including disabled Blue Badge holders, staff working night shifts, and sick children staying overnight. But most visitors, patients and staff working day shifts are expected to pay.
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Reform said the policy to scrap parking charges would cost £285 million a year, assuming a £25 million annual saving from payment collection costs that would no longer be needed, plus £10 million for visit checks and enforcement.
Under the plans, non-Brits would have to pay 200% of the national tariff for NHS services, up from 150% currently.
Charges would also be extended to A&E visits, ambulance services and GP care.
Visitors from countries without a reciprocal healthcare agreement would also be required to hold travel insurance that covers NHS use as a condition of entry, the party said.
The announcement comes as Reform seeks to win trust on the NHS after leader Nigel Farage’s previous indications of support for an insurance-based healthcare model prompted criticism from political opponents.
Mr Farage said: “People who have never paid a penny into the system can fly in, use our A&E, call our ambulances, see our GPs, and fly home without ever seeing a bill.
“It is a tax on the sick at home and a free-for-all for everyone else.
“Reform will end it. The NHS should be free for the British people who pay for it, and that includes the car park.”
Reform UK Treasury spokesman Robert Jenrick said the change was about “fairness” and ensuring patients do not need to pay parking fees to access treatment.
He defended the party’s proposals for how to pay for the policy after a listener described them as “ridiculous” as he was questioned by broadcasters about the plans on Friday.
“This happens in Scotland and Wales, so it can’t be a ridiculous policy because it’s working in most of or much of the UK today,” he said.
“By moving this from the hospital front desk to the border, we should be able to recoup the money.”
Mr Jenrick denied he was using the announcement to avoid getting sidelined within Reform UK after its home affairs spokesman, Zia Yusuf, said defected former Tories would not be involved in shaping immigration policy.
The ex-Conservative immigration minister, who switched sides in January, said: “I don’t think he (Mr Yusuf) meant to say me, because I’m just announcing an immigration policy today aren’t I?
“I’m saying that if you’re coming into the UK, you’re going to have to have travel insurance.”
A Labour Party spokesperson said: “Reform simply can’t be trusted with our NHS.
“What Nigel Farage isn’t telling you today is that he plans to make everyone pay a hefty price. He wants to dismantle the NHS as we know it and moved to an insurance-based system of healthcare which would leave patients footing a hefty bill for basic treatment.
“This Labour Government is doing the hard yards to get patients treated faster, through investment and innovative reforms.”
The Government said parking fees are the responsibility of trusts, which are expected to set rates that are “reasonable and in line with the local area”.
A Department of Health and Social Care spokesperson said: “Free parking is available for those in greatest need – including blue badge holders, frequent outpatient attenders, parents of sick children staying overnight in hospital, and NHS staff working night shifts.
“Where charges do apply, the money made is used to maintain facilities, with surplus income put back into the NHS to benefit both staff and patients.”