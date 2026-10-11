The leader of Reform UK will announce a plan on Monday to stop the asylum system for a full parliamentary term and declare that any applications in progress be void.

Farage will announce a pledge to ban anyone from being granted asylum for five years if Reform were elected. Picture: Christopher Furlong/Getty

By Georgia Bell

Nigel Farage will announce a promise to ban anyone from getting asylum for five years if Reform were elected.

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Shabana Mahmood recently announced the reopening of a scheme to resettle refugees in the country. Picture: OLI SCARFF/Getty

The party claims there is “no mandate” for the schemes and declared that anyone who arrived under them would be deported. Additionally, the plans would mean that anyone granted asylum over the past five years would have their cases reviewed by the Home Office. Mr Farage told The Telegraph: “The country is currently facing a national security emergency and the first duty of government is to protect its citizens. “We cannot accept more asylum seekers while we still have no idea how many people are in the country illegally and the threat they pose. “A Reform government will always put British people first and protect our borders.” The party will also promise to use tariffs to force countries to take back migrants.

Reform says there is “no mandate” for such schemes and that anyone who has arrived under them would be deported. Picture: PA Images/Alamy