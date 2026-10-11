Reform to suspend asylum system for five years if elected
The leader of Reform UK will announce a plan on Monday to stop the asylum system for a full parliamentary term and declare that any applications in progress be void.
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Nigel Farage will announce a promise to ban anyone from getting asylum for five years if Reform were elected.
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The leader of Reform UK will announce a plan on Monday to stop the asylum system for a full parliamentary term and declare that any applications in progress be void.
This means the scrapping of all asylum tribunals, legal refugee routes and resettlement schemes.
Under a Reform government, approximately 90,000 outstanding asylum and humanitarian protection appeals would not be heard, and instead the claimants would be deported.
Reform UK would immediately close resettlement schemes that Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood recently said would reopen, of which it is estimated that a quarter of those admitted to the UK are expected to be Palestinians and women and girls from Afghanistan.
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The party claims there is “no mandate” for the schemes and declared that anyone who arrived under them would be deported.
Additionally, the plans would mean that anyone granted asylum over the past five years would have their cases reviewed by the Home Office.
Mr Farage told The Telegraph: “The country is currently facing a national security emergency and the first duty of government is to protect its citizens.
“We cannot accept more asylum seekers while we still have no idea how many people are in the country illegally and the threat they pose.
“A Reform government will always put British people first and protect our borders.”
The party will also promise to use tariffs to force countries to take back migrants.
It comes after plans unveiled earlier this year to impose “visa freezes” on those wanting to visit the UK legally from countries including Pakistan, Afghanistan and Syria if they do not accept deportees.
These would halt any new visas for nationals of those countries – as well as Eritrea, Sudan and Somalia – which the party would target due to having significant levels of visas issued to the UK.
When it comes to other countries that would not be greatly affected by such a measure but have trade with the UK, the party is now saying it would go further with sanctions such as tariffs and airline bans to apply more pressure.
Labour called the plans “a clear sign of desperation and weakness”.
Party chairwoman Bridget Phillipson said: “Nigel Farage is casting around for more and more extreme policies as he tries to deal with scandals, police investigations and a growing challenge from Restore — this is a carbon copy of their policy.
“Running away from basic decency by entirely abandoning those escaping war and persecution might look to Reform like a way of winning a bidding war with other parties on the right, but the vast majority of British people will reject it as an assault on our common values.”
Shadow home secretary Chris Philp said the proposals “largely copy” the Conservatives.
“Banning asylum claims by illegal immigrants, abolishing the immigration tribunal and ending Labour’s resettlement routes are all existing Conservative policy.
“Our detailed BORDERS plan also sees us coming out of the ECHR and ensures all illegal immigrants are removed within a week of arrival – and closes the modern slavery claim and judicial review loopholes, both of which Reform seems to have missed.”