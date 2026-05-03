The vaccine-sceptic candidate blasted Reform for "infantilising" its candidates.

Farage has now lost nine reform candidates for the upcoming local elections. Picture: Getty

By Thomas Layton

A Reform UK candidate has said he will now stand as an independent after criticising the party for not supporting members who go “off script”.

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Dr Tim Kelly, who is running for East Kilbride and Strathaven in Scotland, has become the ninth Reform candidate to quit or be removed. In a statement posted on social media, he slammed the party as "infantilising" its candidates, and forcing them "to play the Westminster game". Kelly will still appear as a Reform UK MSP on the ballot paper, but has announced his intention to run as independent if he is elected. Read more: Daughter of murdered MP David Amess calls for Reform to suspend candidate who said politicians should be hanged Read more: What are Reform's policies and can it really win an election?

I've resigned from Reform UK and will continue my campaign in East Kilbride as an Independent.



My full letter to Lord @Malcolm_Offord👇



"How can I ask voters to trust my judgement while standing inside a party that will not trust theirs?" pic.twitter.com/gjq4kUMJgn — Dr Tim Kelly (@DrTimothyKelly) May 3, 2026

Dr Tim Kelly has previously campaigned against the Covid 19 mRNA vaccine. Picture: @DrTimothyKelly

Kelly's online statement included an image of a letter sent to Malcolm Offord, leader of Reform UK in Scotland. The letter praises Farage and Offord as "good people", but criticises the party for the fact that "the moment you step off script to offer actual substance, that support quietly disappears". Kelly also described candidates being told to "get off social media and churn out leaflets" as an "infantilising instinct" in his letter.

Kelly praised Reform leader Malcolm Offord as one of the "good people" in Reform. Picture: Getty