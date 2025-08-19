Joseph Boam was 'sacked' from Leicestershire County Council after a reported dispute with a fellow Reform local politician. Picture: Facebook

By Ruth Lawes

A Reform politician, aged just 22, has been blasted as 'wholly unqualified' after his departure from a county council after only three months in the post.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Joseph Boam has been removed as Deputy Leader and Cabinet Lead Member for Adult Social Care and Communities at Leicestershire County Council. No official reason has been given for his exit but it resulted from a clash with the council's Reform Leader, Dan Harrison, over differences of opinion, according to the Guardian. On social media, Mr Boam, who is councillor for Whitwick in North West Leicestershire, vowed to continue working for his constituency, insisting 'nothing's changed'. He wrote: “Despite the recent news, nothing’s changed, I’ll keep fighting for Whitwick at County Hall and doing everything I can to help get a Reform UK government and Nigel Farage as our next prime minister.” Read more: Reform metro mayor accused of misleading residents with £1 million community fund which 'doesn't exist' Read more: Reform UK bans local branches from organising on social media amid fears of far-right infiltration

He had held two senior position in Leicestershire County Council. Picture: Facebook

'Shambles' The leader of the Leicestershire Conservatives, Deborah Taylor, said in a statement released on social media that the Reform-led council is delivering a 'shambles'. She said: “The Reform Administration at Leicestershire County Council has lacked leadership and direction from the very start. “So it comes as no surprise to us that Cllr Joseph Boam has been shown the door after just three months as Deputy Leader of Leicestershire County Council and Cabinet Lead Member for Adults. “Frankly, he was wholly unqualified for such a critical role and lacked the experience or judgment to bring anything of value to the position. “Adult Social Care and Communities is one of the most important and challenging portfolios in local government. “It requires steady hands, long-term commitment and a depth of understanding. “What it has been given instead is instability, poor judgment, and revolving-door appointments. “At a time when Leicestershire needs stability, vision, and experienced leadership more than ever, residents are being served a plate of chaos. “Reform promised change, what they’re delivering is a shambles.”