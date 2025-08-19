Reform serves council 'plate of chaos' as 22-year-old deputy leader 'sacked' after just three months
A Reform politician, aged just 22, has been blasted as 'wholly unqualified' after his departure from a county council after only three months in the post.
Joseph Boam has been removed as Deputy Leader and Cabinet Lead Member for Adult Social Care and Communities at Leicestershire County Council.
No official reason has been given for his exit but it resulted from a clash with the council's Reform Leader, Dan Harrison, over differences of opinion, according to the Guardian.
On social media, Mr Boam, who is councillor for Whitwick in North West Leicestershire, vowed to continue working for his constituency, insisting 'nothing's changed'.
He wrote: “Despite the recent news, nothing’s changed, I’ll keep fighting for Whitwick at County Hall and doing everything I can to help get a Reform UK government and Nigel Farage as our next prime minister.”
'Shambles'
The leader of the Leicestershire Conservatives, Deborah Taylor, said in a statement released on social media that the Reform-led council is delivering a 'shambles'.
She said: “The Reform Administration at Leicestershire County Council has lacked leadership and direction from the very start.
“So it comes as no surprise to us that Cllr Joseph Boam has been shown the door after just three months as Deputy Leader of Leicestershire County Council and Cabinet Lead Member for Adults.
“Frankly, he was wholly unqualified for such a critical role and lacked the experience or judgment to bring anything of value to the position.
“Adult Social Care and Communities is one of the most important and challenging portfolios in local government.
“It requires steady hands, long-term commitment and a depth of understanding.
“What it has been given instead is instability, poor judgment, and revolving-door appointments.
“At a time when Leicestershire needs stability, vision, and experienced leadership more than ever, residents are being served a plate of chaos.
“Reform promised change, what they’re delivering is a shambles.”
A Reform UK source said: “Joseph deserves thanks for his role in helping to establish the Reform Group at Leicestershire County Council and we wish him well as he moves into a new role where he will continue to support the group’s efforts at County Hall.
”Ms Taylor said in a video posted on social media on Monday that Mr Harrison, had “sacked” Mr Boam over the weekend.
Reform won 25 out of the 55 seats on the council and formed a minority administration after the local elections in May, taking control from the Conservatives.
Mr Boam was not the youngest Reform councillor with a senior county council position, as 19-year-old George Finch is currently the leader of Warwickshire County Council.
Concerns had been raised last month by critics over the two Reform UK politicians’ relative youth and lack of experience for roles overseeing services accounting for at least 70 pc of the council’s £616m budget..
The British Association of Social Workers described the roles are “very important” and oversee hundreds of millions of pounds in spending.
Chairwoman Julia Ross said candidates in these positions should be experienced in running complex departments and have a knowledge of their duties supporting some of the most vulnerable in society.