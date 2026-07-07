Nigel Farage's party offered to foot the bill for the election after he confirmed he will stand down as an MP and run again due to an ongoing row over his finances

Nigel Farage's Reform UK cannot foot the bill for the Clacton by-election triggered by his resignation as an MP, the Government has confirmed. Picture: Getty

By Chay Quinn

Nigel Farage's Reform UK cannot foot the bill for the Clacton by-election triggered by his resignation as an MP, the Government has confirmed.

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Mr Farage had said earlier that Reform UK will foot the bill for the by-election. He wrote on X to say he had written to the council and would contact the Chancellor with an offer to cover costs. He posted on X: “I have spoken to the CEO of Tendring District Council. Reform has offered to cover the cost of the by-election. I will be writing to Rachel Reeves later today with the same message. “Given that we asked for this by-election in the first place, it’s only right that we pay for it.”