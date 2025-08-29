A Reform UK council has removed bunting displaying the St George's Cross and the Union flag after a risk assessment raised concerns that it could pull down poles. Picture: Matthew Chattle/Future Publishing via Getty Images

By Rebecca Henrys

A Reform UK council has removed bunting displaying the St George's Cross and the Union flag after a risk assessment raised concerns that it could pull down poles.

Durham County Council released a statement on X announcing that while it respects the community's desire to express their national pride, it also needs to prioritise public safety. Communities across the county have been raising both flags as part of Operation Raise the Colours, a campaign aiming to promote patriotism that involves tying flags to lamp posts and spray painting the St George's Cross on buildings and roundabouts. Other councils have been removing the flags when safety concerns are expressed, this is something that has been criticised by supporters of the operation. The Reform leader of Durham County Council tweeted just days ago that the council would not enforce the removal of 'secure' flags. Read more: Police officers spotted ‘removing flag’ were ‘putting up anti-vandal cameras’ Read more: Labour says flags are ‘vital’ but urges ‘sensible’ council action

The council said: "While we understand and respect the community’s desire to express national pride, celebration, or remembrance, it is important to ensure such expressions do not compromise public safety. "Yesterday [Thursday] we were left with no choice but to remove bunting across a road at New Brancepeth, following a risk assessment. The rope involved was so strong that, had a high-sided vehicle driven into it, the poles it was attached to could have been pulled down. "Our approach reflects our commitment to balancing community expression with public safety, practical resource management, and proportionality in our operations." Deputy leader of the council and former GB News presenter Darren Grimes has shown his support for Operation Raise the Colours - tweeting often about how he enjoys seeing the flags.

