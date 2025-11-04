It comes after Nigel Farage walked back on his party’s plan to cut taxes if they win the next General Election.

Reform UK party leader Nigel Farage speaks during a press conference today. Picture: Alamy

By Henry Moore

More than two million households living under Reform-run councils will be hit with tax rises of £127million in the next year, despite the party pledging to cut bills.

As many as eight of the 13 local councils run by Nigel Farage’s party have hinted at plans to raise council tax by next year. In at least six of these councils, making up around 4.8 million people, bills could rise by the maximum of 5 per cent. These increases come despite Reform pledging to bring down council tax ahead of last year’s local elections. Read more: Richard Tice admits previous tax pledges were 'aspirational’ as Reform refuse to guarantee pensions triple lock Read more: Reform councillor switches to Tories after becoming ‘uncomfortable’ with party

Bills are expected to increase by at least £59 per year in Durham, Kent, Warwickshire, Worcestershire, Leicestershire and Lincolnshire, according to The Times. It comes after Nigel Farage walked back on his party’s plan to cut taxes if they win the next General Election. Reform’s manifesto had committed the party to tax cuts worth around a third of the NHS budget, including raising the personal allowance to £20,000, introducing a £100,000 tax-free allowance for companies and exempting some high street firms from business rates. At the time, the Institute for Fiscal Studies said the plans, along with £50 billion of spending commitments and £150 billion of cuts, were “problematic” and cost far more than Reform claimed. Speaking at Banking Hall in the City of London on Monday, Nigel Farage said: “We want to cut taxes, of course we do, but we understand substantial tax cuts given the dire state of debt and our finances are not realistic at this current moment in time.