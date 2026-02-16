Councillor Nick Brown, who represented West Auckland, resigned from Reform on Thursday, citing what he described as a “lack of leadership” and concerns about conduct within the group

Councillor Nick Brown, who represented West Auckland, resigned from Reform on Thursday, citing what he described as a “lack of leadership” and concerns about conduct within the group. Picture: LBC

By Phoebe Abruzzese

A former Reform UK councillor has accused the party’s leadership in County Durham of “bullying and belittling” members and failing to live up to its election promises.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Reform took control of Durham County Council in last year’s local elections, winning 65 of the authority’s 98 seats in what was seen as a flagship victory for the party. But Councillor Nick Brown, who represented West Auckland, resigned from Reform on Thursday, citing what he described as a “lack of leadership” and concerns about conduct within the group. Read more: Starmer abandons plans to cancel 30 local elections in major government U-turn Read more: Cabinet Office ‘looking into’ claims of think tank-linked probe into journalists

Mr Brown claimed local leaders were putting political ambition ahead of delivering on the mandate they were given, acting as “yes-men” to the national party. Picture: Getty

In his resignation letter, he claimed local leaders were putting political ambition ahead of delivering on the mandate they were given, acting as “yes-men” to the national party. Speaking to LBC, Cllr Brown alleged that members had been belittled by deputy council leader and broadcaster Darren Grimes, as well as council leader Andrew Husband. “The way we were treated was a principal reason,” he said. “A number of incidents have come to a head recently.” He also confirmed he has raised an allegation of a potential breach of the Members’ Code of Conduct relating to Councillor Grimes, following what he described as attacks on him and another councillor in an email thread. On social media, Cllr Grimes has written that “apparently, I’m ‘too harsh’ on underperforming councillors. Guilty - and proud. “I won’t apologies for demanding a top flight team when residents are paying top rate bills.” Cllr Brown said the issue was “not an isolated incident” and did not reflect behaviour he considered appropriate for someone in public office. “You just have to look at Darren and other people's track record of complaint. There is absolutely no doubt that some of it is partisan, party, political. "But I’ve even heard people who describe themselves as friends of Darren, say that he said a time he sails too close to the wind." It has cost the council £18,297.01 to deal with complaints about Reform councillors - though no Code of Conduct complaints received since May last year have progressed to investigation.

Cllr Brown alleged that members had been belittled by deputy council leader and broadcaster Darren Grimes. Picture: Getty