A Reform UK councillor who was accused of making racist posts on social media has resigned from his elected positions just days after he was voted in, and has had his party membership revoked.

Stuart Prior, who denied making racist posts, was elected last week as a Reform UK councillor for Essex County Council and for Rochford District Council.

It had previously been alleged by campaign group Hope Not Hate that Prior had described white people as “the master race” and suggested white people have “larger brains”.

A Reform UK source said on Monday: “Stuart Prior informed us that he was resigning from his elected positions for personal reasons.

“We have also revoked his Reform UK membership.”

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