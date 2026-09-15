Three councillors from a Reform-run council have resigned following an investigation into political chaos and bullying allegations.

Councillors Lyndsey Fox and Paul Sexton and a third unnamed councillor left the party which currently holds a majority in Dunham County Council.

Ms Fox has sais she rased a “serious safeguarding issue” in July, but has “heard nothing back” since then.

She has said there are other people who are “very very upset and unhappy” with the part but are “terrified” of party leadership.

These three councillors join several other councillors who have also left the party since the 2025 local elections when Reform won 65 seats out of 98 in Durham County Council.

Other councillors have joined the party since then.

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