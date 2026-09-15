Three Reform UK councillors resign from party amid bullying allegations
One councilor said she never heard back from the party after raising a 'serious safeguarding issue' in July
Three councillors from a Reform-run council have resigned following an investigation into political chaos and bullying allegations.
Listen to this article
Councillors Lyndsey Fox and Paul Sexton and a third unnamed councillor left the party which currently holds a majority in Dunham County Council.
Ms Fox has sais she rased a “serious safeguarding issue” in July, but has “heard nothing back” since then.
She has said there are other people who are “very very upset and unhappy” with the part but are “terrified” of party leadership.
These three councillors join several other councillors who have also left the party since the 2025 local elections when Reform won 65 seats out of 98 in Durham County Council.
Other councillors have joined the party since then.
Read more: Welsh Reform leader resigns after being arrested on suspicion of controlling or coercive behaviour
Read more: Reform will stop Labour from taking union cash if crypto millions blocked, Farage says as donations row escalates
A Reform spokesperson said: "This reporting by Sky News is misleading and malicious. Taking the opinions and testimonies of former Reform councillors who have been suspended for bullying and employing illegal workers as fact is not serious journalism.”
Reform UK has been contacted for further comment.
These resignations come after the leader of Reform in Wales resigned from his position after being arrested on suspicion of assault and coercive behaviour.
Former leader Dan Thomas was released by police without charge, and has said: “I stress that I have done nothing wrong, but I do not want the coming headlines to be a distraction from the fantastic work our Senedd team is doing in holding this government to account.
"I will continue to serve my constituents in Casnewydd Islwyn and will fully back whoever the group selects as its next leader.”
Reacting to Mr Thomas’ announcement, Ken Skates, leader of Welsh Labour, told the Press Association: “This is quite incredible news and many questions will need to be answered.
“Dan Thomas was a personal pick by Nigel Farage and this will surely demonstrate the appalling judgment of the Reform UK leader.”