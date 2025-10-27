Reform expels two councillors after leaked video showed 'shouting and swearing' during chaotic meeting
Two suspended Reform UK councillors have been expelled from the party via email after bringing the party into "disrepute".
It comes following a leaked video which showed council leader Linden Kemkaran telling members to "f****** suck it up" when they disagreed on big decisions.
She is heard berating backbenchers over the call, after one of them questioned her leadership, with a financial decision looming.
Councillors Paul Thomas, the chief complainer in the video, Oliver Bradshaw, Bill Barrett and Maxine Fothergill had the whip suspended, Reform said on Monday.
Now, councillors Bill Barrett and Robert Ford have been kicked out by email from Reform HQ which said they had "undermined" the interests of the party and brought it into "disrepute".
With a budget of over £2.5 billion, Ms Kemkaran also called the council a "shop window" for what Reform could do if it ran the country.
Mr Barrett, representing Ashford, had been critical of the council hierarchy and was one of four councillors suspended following the leaked video.
Mr Ford, for Maidstone Rural West, was suspended after allegations of misconduct from an "unofficial complaint" from several female members of KCC staff.
'Disrepute'
A Reform spokesperson said: "Councillors Barrett and Ford have been expelled as their conduct undermined the interests of the party and brought Reform UK into disrepute."
There have also been allegations of bullying from both members, which Reform has denied.
It said: "The party takes claims of bullying seriously.
"If there was any credible evidence of this we would not have hesitated to take action."
The PA news agency has contacted Mr Barrett and Mr Ford for comment.
Reform UK took control of Kent County Council (KCC) after winning 57 of the 81 seats at the local elections in May, overturning a 30-year Tory majority.