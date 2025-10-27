Two suspended Reform UK councillors have been expelled from the party via email after bringing the party into "disrepute".

It comes following a leaked video which showed council leader Linden Kemkaran telling members to "f****** suck it up" when they disagreed on big decisions.

She is heard berating backbenchers over the call, after one of them questioned her leadership, with a financial decision looming.

Councillors Paul Thomas, the chief complainer in the video, Oliver Bradshaw, Bill Barrett and Maxine Fothergill had the whip suspended, Reform said on Monday.

Now, councillors Bill Barrett and Robert Ford have been kicked out by email from Reform HQ which said they had "undermined" the interests of the party and brought it into "disrepute".

