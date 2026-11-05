Angus MacIntyre. Picture: Supplied

By Chay Quinn

A senior RAF officer will be appointed as Reform UK’s armed forces spokesman, the party is expected to announce.

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Angus MacIntyre, an RAF Wing Commander with a military career spanning 40 years, will be unveiled as Reform’s “shadow armed forces minister” and defence spokesman on Thursday. Reform officials were keen to point out that his military experience dwarfs that of Labour’s defence team, two of whom have served in the armed forces for a combined 31 years. Mr MacIntyre, who has stood down from his RAF role to take up the Reform job, said he had decided to answer the “call” from Reform leader Nigel Farage, who invited people from outside of the world of Westminster to join his party’s senior ranks. “Earlier this year, Nigel said he wanted people from outside of politics with real-world experience to come and help Reform UK fix broken Britain,” Reform’s new armed forces spokesman said. He added: “Last week I ended a 40-year military career to answer that call.” Read More: 'Damned if you do, damned if you don't': Defence Secretary defends Healey over post-Budget pint Read More: West already facing ‘grey zone’ warfare as Russia seeks to destabilise governments, former MI6 chief warns LBC

Reform officials were keen to point out that his military experience dwarfs that of Labour’s defence team, two of whom have served in the armed forces for a combined 31 years. Picture: PA Images/Alamy

Mr MacIntyre continued: “I can think of no better way to continue my service to our great nation than by standing alongside Nigel Farage and the Reform UK team and explaining why, despite the current state of our country and her armed forces, our best days still lie ahead. “The two old guard parties have left our armed forces under severe pressure. “The cuts during the Brown and Blair years took chunks from the ranks of all three services. “The Conservatives promised to fix it, but over their 14 years in government, they oversaw a further decline in our military power. “Neither can be trusted. “Only Reform UK can fix and rebuild our armed forces.” The new Reform spokesman’s military career began in the British Army in 1986.

MacIntyre blamed the Conservatives and Labour for cuts to Britain's military might. Picture: Michelle Bridges/Alamy