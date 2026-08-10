Reform UK leader Nigel Farage has opened talks with the government of El Salvador on potentially renting prison spaces

Zia Yusuf, Reform UK's spokesman for home affairs unveiled Reform’s prisons policy. Picture: Getty

By Georgia Rowe

Reform UK has pledged to deport all foreign nationals from Britain’s prisons, with discussions reportedly underway to free up prison spaces by sending offenders to El Salvador should the party gain power.

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Unveiling Reform’s prisons policy late on Sunday, the party’s Home Affairs spokesman Zia Yusuf vowed to “change the law so that those who commit serious crimes like murder, manslaughter, rape and serious violence serve their full sentences”. He said: “Unbelievably, there are over 10,000 foreign nationals in British jails. “We will deport all foreign nationals from our jails. If their home countries won’t take them back we will send them to serve their sentences in countries like El Salvador and Kosovo. “We will use the space created to ensure that serious criminals stay where they belong. Behind bars.” Read more: Burnham 'exploring options' to block PC Harper killers from early release scheme Read more: Nicola Sturgeon feels like a ‘mug’ over estranged husband Peter Murrell and won’t visit him in prison

According to The Sun, Reform UK leader Nigel Farage has opened talks with the government of El Salvador on potentially renting prison spaces. Party chairman Lee Anderson is expected to lead a delegation to the Central American country within months to conduct further feasibility discussions. The plans echo a US policy in which Donald Trump struck an agreement with El Salvador to deport migrants from the United States. The Sun reported Mr Farage will on Monday pledge to create 12,000 new prison spaces through the construction of pop-up nightingale prisons. Temporary Nightingale hospitals and courts were introduced during the pandemic to provide additional space for treatment and hearings. Mr Farage is also expected to promise an end to early release for dangerous offenders and reintroduce short sentences for shoplifters.

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage has opened talks with the government of El Salvador on potentially renting prison spaces. Picture: Getty