Reform UK announces plans to deport all foreign nationals from British prisons to El Salvador
Reform UK leader Nigel Farage has opened talks with the government of El Salvador on potentially renting prison spaces
Reform UK has pledged to deport all foreign nationals from Britain’s prisons, with discussions reportedly underway to free up prison spaces by sending offenders to El Salvador should the party gain power.
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Unveiling Reform’s prisons policy late on Sunday, the party’s Home Affairs spokesman Zia Yusuf vowed to “change the law so that those who commit serious crimes like murder, manslaughter, rape and serious violence serve their full sentences”.
He said: “Unbelievably, there are over 10,000 foreign nationals in British jails.
“We will deport all foreign nationals from our jails. If their home countries won’t take them back we will send them to serve their sentences in countries like El Salvador and Kosovo.
“We will use the space created to ensure that serious criminals stay where they belong. Behind bars.”
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According to The Sun, Reform UK leader Nigel Farage has opened talks with the government of El Salvador on potentially renting prison spaces.
Party chairman Lee Anderson is expected to lead a delegation to the Central American country within months to conduct further feasibility discussions.
The plans echo a US policy in which Donald Trump struck an agreement with El Salvador to deport migrants from the United States.
The Sun reported Mr Farage will on Monday pledge to create 12,000 new prison spaces through the construction of pop-up nightingale prisons.
Temporary Nightingale hospitals and courts were introduced during the pandemic to provide additional space for treatment and hearings.
Mr Farage is also expected to promise an end to early release for dangerous offenders and reintroduce short sentences for shoplifters.
It comes as the Government has faced pressure over its early release scheme, which starts in October in a bid to tackle prison overcrowding.
Some 5,000 people are expected to be released early under sentencing changes, down from 6,000 after the exemptions announced as part of an urgent review of the scheme.
Under current plans, two of Pc Andrew Harper’s killers remain eligible to be freed halfway through their 13-year sentences after they were convicted of manslaughter in 2020 following Pc Harper’s death in 2019.
More than 850,000 people have signed a petition calling for Jessie Cole and Albert Bowers to remain in jail, with a Government source telling The Daily Telegraph on Friday the Prime Minister is prepared to “explore every option” to block their early release.
A Labour Party spokesperson said: “Keeping the public safe is and always will be Labour’s first priority. The Government has already made clear we are working at pace to deport foreign criminals and we’re building more prison places to deliver justice for victims and keep criminals behind bars.
“Reform have no serious answers to the Tory prisons crisis and would lead the system to collapse. This would result in a free for all for dangerous and violent offenders, including murderers and rapists.
“Nigel Farage and Reform simply can’t be trusted to keep Britain safe.”