Angela Rayner has hinted that donation caps could be retrospectively applied to force Reform to hand back £72m in donations it has received from foreign crypto-billionaires

Reform UK has hit out after it was suggested that Labour could apply proposed donations laws retrospectively and force Nigel Farage to hand back two £36m donations given to the party by crypto-billionaire backers. Picture: Alamy

By Chay Quinn

Reform UK has hit out after it was suggested that Labour could apply proposed donations laws retrospectively and force Nigel Farage to hand back two £36m donations given to the party by crypto-billionaire backers.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Ms Rayner suggested on LBC's Sunday with Lewis Goodall that the laws contained within the Representation of the People Bill could apply a retrospective cap on foreign donations at £100,000. This could force Reform to hand back two matching £36 million donations by cryptocurrency billionaires Ben Delo and Christopher Harborne, announced last week. But Ms Rayner also suggested that any subsequent cap on donations by UK companies and individuals would not affect those made by unions. Read More: Rayner insists British democracy 'must be safeguarded' - but Reform 'confident' they will not have to hand back millions Read More: ‘British people can’t be bought’: Top Tory warns of 'cash race' in UK politics amid record £72m Reform donation

London, UK. 13 Sep 2026. Pictured: Angela Rayner - Secretary of State for Housing, Communities and Local Government departs BBC Broadcasting House after appearing on 'Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg'. Credit: Justin Ng/Alamy Live News. Picture: Alamy

In response, Richard Tice, Reform’s deputy leader, told the Telegraph: “Labour and their union pals know they can’t win an election fairly so now they want to rig the system. “If the unions have their way, we’ll have a two-tier system that only allows major donations from the unions and no one else. Reform will be watching very closely.” Angela Rayner has told LBC that British democracy "must be safeguarded" from the impact of foreign donations. The local government secretary was speaking to LBC's Sunday with Lewis Goodall after Reform received the record-breaking sum last week. She told Lewis: "We've had the Rycroft Review, which we've gone through. That's where the Representation of the People Bill, a lot of those recommendations are going forward. That's not the limitations of what we want to see. "We want to see our democracy safeguarded. against foreign interference. And we can't have a situation where one or two individuals in a particular sector with billions of pounds seem to be able to buy our democracy. And I think people are genuinely concerned about that."

In response, Richard Tice, Reform’s deputy leader, told the Telegraph: “Labour and their union pals know they can’t win an election fairly so now they want to rig the system.". Picture: Getty

Reform's leader Nigel Farage said that the money, brought in by two matching £36 million donations by cryptocurrency billionaires Ben Delo and Christopher Harborne, would be used to build the party’s policy and campaign operation. Mr Farage said Reform would fund a major research and policy department to ensure its plans were “properly costed and workable”, while bringing in expertise across key areas. The party says it has raised over £86 million in donations this year, and the latest cash injection will bolster recruitment at its headquarters and campaign teams in target seats. When asked whether she thought the donations were legal, Rayner was cautious not to speculate. She told Lewis: "Well, again, I'm not going to go on about these particular individuals because I don't know these particular individuals' circumstances, and that's not fair and right to do that. "But there is a broader question that was already being asked about who influences our democracy and making sure we safeguard it into the future." Speaking to Sky News, Ms Rayner suggested donations rules brought in by the Government "will be backdated".