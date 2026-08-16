Reform planning to slash £50billion from benefits bill and scrap Pip
The new plans, which are set to be released in full on Monday, would affect nearly three million people.
Reform UK has set out plans to revolutionise the welfare state and cut £50 billion from the benefits bill, including scrapping the disability payments system, Pip.
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Robert Jenrick, the party's treasury spokesperson, said the plans would be the most comprehensive overhaul to the welfare system in a generation, and would be announced in full next week.
The new plans, which are set to be released in full on Monday, would affect nearly three million people.
Jenrick described the current system as "suicidal empathy" and "a strange perversion of compassion", and said these new measures would save the country around £50 billion.
Labour have already dubbed the plans "fantasy economics, built on stripping support from disabled people", while the Conservatives have accused Reform of an "attempt to distract from" questions about the £5m gift Nigel Farage received, as well as his “pointless by-election” in Clacton.
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Under Reform's plans, companies would be required to pay for any employees off sick for the first two years, with any businesses with more than five employees required to take out insurance to cover the cost.
Reform says their plans are modelled on the Dutch system and would incentivise employers to make adaptions and encourage people back to work to reduce insurance premiums.
Alongside this, the party says they would cut the National Insurance contributions (NICs) paid by employers to offset the cost, but have offered assurances that the change would be cost neutral for businesses.
According to reports on a policy document set for publication net week, Reform estimates 2.89 million people would have their disability payments' removed, or modified, under plans to abolish Personal Independent Payments (Pip).
The party would also remove any extra health-related payments on Universal Credit.
In place of Pip and Universal Credit, a new system called Health Security Allowance would be introduced, but would only provide cash support to the most "severe, enduring and high-risk cases".
Other claimants would be supported through a council-run programme, with Reform saying this would cover the "verifiable additional costs" that occur as a result of their disability.
In order to support those out of work, Reform would also spend an extra £1.85 billion a year on measures including cognitive behavioural therapy, physiotherapy, and employment support.
Reform are also targeting children's benefits systems, and tackling issues linked to high numbers of young people suffering with anxiety, depression and ADHD - but added that this would only apply to new claimants.
Reform will set out the full details of the policy on Monday.
In March 2025, the government attempted to tighten the daily living assessments for both current and future claimants, however significant pressure from backbenchers saw the plans promptly dialled back.
In July, an interim report was published by Disability Minister Sir Stephen Timms who has been leading a review into Pip, concluding the benefit system requires a fundamental change.
A Labour spokesman said: "Reform's £50 billion claim is fantasy economics, built on stripping support from disabled people and shifting costs onto employers.
"Labour is already reforming welfare: narrowing the gap between Universal Credit standard and health rates, restoring face-to-face assessments, and investing £3.5bn in employment support to end the culture of people being signed off and written off."
The Conservative's shadow welfare secretary Helen Whately said: "This half-baked policy is just another Reform attempt to distract from Farage's fishy £5m and his embarrassing underperformance in his pointless by-election."