Reform UK's youngest council leader facing a no confidence vote
Green Party leader Jonathan Chilvers alleged George Finch had “abused the office of leader” and had repeatedly brought the county into disrepute
The leader of Warwickshire County Council is facing a vote of no confidence after opposition councillors tabled a motion questioning his conduct in office.
Listen to this article
The Green Party group on the authority said it had formally submitted the motion against council leader George Finch.
Group leader Jonathan Chilvers alleged Finch had “abused the office of leader” and had repeatedly brought the county into disrepute.
Chilvers also criticised what he described as repeated attacks on council staff and partner organisations, as well as the use of the leadership role for political point scoring.
Speaking to LBC, George Finch said: “Running a minority administration, it’s tough. You know, it’s probably one of the hardest things you could do if you are running a council.”
He added: “For me, it’s water off a duck’s back. I’ve got a job to do, so I’ll continue to do that job up until that point.”
Mr Finch said it was “business as usual” while the council continued to deal with local issues.
He told LBC: “We’ve got potholes to repair, children’s services to reform. So, you know, it is business as usual for me, it’s just, you know, a normal day at the office.”
The 19-year-old leader has repeatedly made headlines, including after clashing with Warwickshire County Council’s chief executive over his proposed ban on certain flags at the authority’s headquarters, and in a separate public dispute with Warwickshire Police's chief constable.
The row with the police erupted after George Finch wrote an open letter, which he shared on social media, alleging that two suspects in the investigation into the rape of a teenage girl in the Nuneaton area of Warwickshire were asylum seekers.
He also urged the Home Secretary and Warwickshire Police to release the men's immigration status.
In response to this, Warwickshire Police have denied any suggestion of a cover-up and made public their letter responding to Cllr Finch's claims.
In a statement, the outgoing Chief Constable Alex Franklin-Smith said: “The immigration status of Ahmad Mulakhil and Mohammad Kabir is now public knowledge, having been placed into the public domain by yourself."
Mr Finch rejected that suggestion, saying it was the result of reporting in a national newspaper.
The Warwickshire County Council leader has described the no-confidence vote as a political stunt: “For me, I think it’s a political move. They don’t want Reform, no matter what.”
But he also said that opposition councillors were entitled to bring the motion.
“If they want to do that, then they have their democratic right to do so, which is within the council constitution,” he said.
Asked what would happen if he lost the vote, Mr Finch said he would remain on the council: “I would stay on as a councillor for Reform,” he told LBC.
“I think it’s so important that the people of Bedworth Central has a good, strong councillor, someone that is local.”
If Liberal Democrat, Green, Labour, and Restore Britain councillors back the no confidence motion, as expected, the Conservative group will determine whether George Finch can remain as leader.
Should the Conservatives vote for the motion or abstain, Reform UK’s group on the council would be left without enough support to keep him in post.
The motion is expected to be considered at the next full council meeting on Tuesday, March 17.