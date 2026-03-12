Green Party leader Jonathan Chilvers alleged George Finch had “abused the office of leader” and had repeatedly brought the county into disrepute

George Finch, leader of warwickshire county council smiles as he attends the first day of the Reform UK party conference at the NEC Birmingham. Picture: OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images

By George Icke

The leader of Warwickshire County Council is facing a vote of no confidence after opposition councillors tabled a motion questioning his conduct in office.

The Green Party group on the authority said it had formally submitted the motion against council leader George Finch. Group leader Jonathan Chilvers alleged Finch had “abused the office of leader” and had repeatedly brought the county into disrepute. Chilvers also criticised what he described as repeated attacks on council staff and partner organisations, as well as the use of the leadership role for political point scoring. Speaking to LBC, George Finch said: “Running a minority administration, it’s tough. You know, it’s probably one of the hardest things you could do if you are running a council.” He added: “For me, it’s water off a duck’s back. I’ve got a job to do, so I’ll continue to do that job up until that point.”

Reform UK councillor George Finch attends a press conference on law and order on August 4, 2025 in London. Picture: Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

Mr Finch said it was “business as usual” while the council continued to deal with local issues. He told LBC: “We’ve got potholes to repair, children’s services to reform. So, you know, it is business as usual for me, it’s just, you know, a normal day at the office.” The 19-year-old leader has repeatedly made headlines, including after clashing with Warwickshire County Council’s chief executive over his proposed ban on certain flags at the authority’s headquarters, and in a separate public dispute with Warwickshire Police's chief constable. The row with the police erupted after George Finch wrote an open letter, which he shared on social media, alleging that two suspects in the investigation into the rape of a teenage girl in the Nuneaton area of Warwickshire were asylum seekers. He also urged the Home Secretary and Warwickshire Police to release the men's immigration status. In response to this, Warwickshire Police have denied any suggestion of a cover-up and made public their letter responding to Cllr Finch's claims.

(L-R) Reform UK councillor George Finch, Leicestershire Police and Crime Commissioner Rupert Matthews, Reform UK Leader Nigel Farage and Former head of security at HMP Wormwood Scrubs, Vanessa Frake (R) attend a press conference on law and order. Picture: Dan Kitwood/Getty Images