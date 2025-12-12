Reform UK is now the largest party in the country by membership after Labour haemorrhaged 100,000 members in the wake of last year’s General Election.

“As we have suspected for some time, Reform is now the largest political party in British politics — a huge milestone for us,” Nigel Farage said.

This would mean Reform, with its 268,631 members, is now the country’s largest party.

Labour membership has fallen below 250,000, meaning one person has quit the party every seven minutes since the 2024 election, according to a report in the Times.

However, as Labour continue to court centrist and right-wing voters, its traditional base has joined other parties - with the Greens being the primary beneficiaries - which saw its membership rise from 126,000 to 180,000 in the last three months alone.

At the time of Sir Keir Starmer’s rise to party leader in 2020, it is believed membership was well in excess of 500,000.

These Labour membership figures suggest vast swaths of voters have quit the party in favour of the Greens and Jeremy Corbyn’s fledgling Your Party.

A Labour Party spokesperson said: “Our membership figures are published in our annual report. We do not give a running commentary on them throughout the year.”

Reform has faced allegations its online membership counter is not entirely accurate, a claim the party strongly rejects.

This marks just the latest boost for Mr Farage's party, with Reform being handed the largest ever single donation in UK political history from someone still alive.

New figures show that between July and the end of September, political parties have collectively received more than £24m in donations.

But a little under a third of this total sum was to one party - by just one person.

Christopher Harborne donated £9m to Nigel Farage's party on 1 August 2025.

Born and educated in the UK, Mr Harbone is now based in Thailand, where he chairs the investment company Sherriff Global Group.

He has previously donated millions to Reform in 2019, when it was known as the Brexit Party. But between 2001 and 2022, he donated close to £2million to the Tories.

The previous record was held by Lord David Sainsbury, who donated £8million pounds to the Lib Dems in 2019.

In total, political party’s in the UK recieved £24,159,261 in donations and public funds between July and September.

Jackie Killeen, Director of Electoral Administration and Regulation, said: “The UK political finance system has high levels of transparency, and we know that voters are interested in where parties get their money from.

“This quarterly publication is an important part of delivering this information for voters.

“However, we know there are parts of the system that need strengthening, and we have been calling for changes to the law for some time.

“The UK government’s proposed reforms to the political finance regime have the potential to improve the strength of donation controls and help ensure voters can have confidence in the political finance system.

“We will continue to work with the government so that any changes are evidence based and workable in practice.”