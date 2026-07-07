Reform accuses National Crime Agency of leaking Tice's bank statements
The party has written to the head of the NCA to accuse those within the force of leaking Richard Tice's bank information
Reform's Richard Tice has accused the National Crime Agency of leaking his bank statements as several rows over funding engulf the party.
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Mr Tice, the MP for Bolton and Skegness, made the accusations while speaking to LBC's Tonight with Andrew Marr in a sensational day for British politics, when his party leader, Nigel Farage, said he would resign his Clacton seat.
Mr Tice has accused the NCA of having leaked bank statements to the Guardian, after a story which claimed that his company had received a loan from convicted fraudster George Cottrell.
Cottrell is also in the news for his support for Reform's leader Mr Farage, for whom he reportedly provided funding for security and staffing before he became an MP in July 2024.
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Mr Tice has written to the head of the NCA to demand an urgent investigation into possible leaks from the force.
He told Andrew: "The National Crime Agency have leaked copies of my company's bank statements and copies of conversations between me and my bank manager to The Guardian.
"We've written to the Director General of the National Crime Agency. I'm asking whether the police should investigate. I'm asking for an internal inquiry. It's absolutely outrageous."
In response to Mr Tice's claims, an NCA spokesperson told LBC: “The NCA does not confirm or deny the receipt of suspicious activity reports (SARs), nor comment on how any SAR is used.
"SARs are confidential and breaching that confidentiality risks committing a tipping off offence under the Proceeds of Crime Act.”
LBC has requested comment from the Guardian over the claims made by Mr Tice.