The party has written to the head of the NCA to accuse those within the force of leaking Richard Tice's bank information

Reform's Richard Tice has accused the National Crime Agency of leaking his bank statements as several rows over funding engulfs the party. Picture: Alamy

By Chay Quinn

Reform's Richard Tice has accused the National Crime Agency of leaking his bank statements as several rows over funding engulf the party.

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Mr Tice, the MP for Bolton and Skegness, made the accusations while speaking to LBC's Tonight with Andrew Marr in a sensational day for British politics, when his party leader, Nigel Farage, said he would resign his Clacton seat. Mr Tice has accused the NCA of having leaked bank statements to the Guardian, after a story which claimed that his company had received a loan from convicted fraudster George Cottrell. Cottrell is also in the news for his support for Reform's leader Mr Farage, for whom he reportedly provided funding for security and staffing before he became an MP in July 2024. Read More: Labour and Tories refuse to stand in Clacton by-election in response to Farage 'pantomime' resignation Read More: Nigel Farage says Reform will pay £200,000 bill for Clacton by-election