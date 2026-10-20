‘Different’ from ‘the establishment’ when 188 MPs and counsellors, including 11 former cabinet ministers, have defected from the Conservatives to them.

‘Treated unfairly’ by ‘mainstream media’ when their representatives are never off Question Time and are regularly invited to present on GB News.

The ‘plucky underdogs’ received a record £72 million donation from two crypto billionaires.

So, we shouldn’t have been surprised, I suppose, that Reform’s response to a recent undercover investigation by ITV Exposure was similarly inconsistent.

In case you missed it – footage showed representatives from Reform calling for King Charles to be ‘decapitated’ (because, it was claimed, he is secretly a Muslim), to bring concentration camps to the UK and to ‘drag’ Muslims out of their homes, 'stick them on a plane and f*** them off back to Pakistan'.

MP Sarah Pochin admitted that the party has a systemic issue with sexism and a councillor joked about child abuse and incest (this from the party that repeatedly claims to protect women and girls).

Farage was also caught appearing to laugh about the 34 credible allegations that he was an antisemitic bully in his teens, saying during a speech, "what's really important, is to do things in life that matter, it has to be fun as well. It's got to be fun. And I do feel in the office, it is fun. There's lots of banter. Some of the banter, I've no doubt I'll get a hard time for in 40 years' time." Followed by much of his characteristic guffawing.

When you consider that his deputy Richard Tice claimed during a recent interview that Reform ‘stands up for Jewish people’, it’s curious that Farage apparently finds accusations that he repeatedly said ‘gas em all’ and ‘Hitler was right’ quite so funny.

Despite coming from a range of voices at different levels within the party, Reform insist these views are ‘not representative’.

No such suspension of judgment is reserved for asylum seekers, of course, whose few incidents of criminality are held up as being typical of those who share characteristics with them.

Reform have also repeatedly claimed there is ‘no room for racism’ in their party.

I wonder how that fits with their leadership also suggesting that the views heard in the documentary represent the typical Brit.

Farage said, "You’ll find it everywhere. You’ll find it in the pub tonight….Not everyone’s been to Oxford University. Not everyone’s been to Eton. Not everyone expresses themselves in very carefully formatted language. People just say what they blooming-well think."

So, to paraphrase: Everyone’s a racist misogynist, but only people who went to Eton and Oxford are clever enough to disguise it.

That’s a dim view of us working-class folk. In fact, it’s a dim view of humanity.

But it’s also more insidious than that.

Farage is seeking to normalise what should be shocking.

Few people were surprised by what came out of ITV’s investigations, but nonetheless we should be horrified.

If we lose our ability to be aghast at ideas like concentration camps, ethnic cleansing and explicit violence, then we lose our moral compass as a society.

The United States did this – they allowed the dismissal of the President talking about sexually assaulting women as ‘locker room banter’, they let him mock a disabled journalist, they tolerated him characterising Mexican immigrants as drug dealers and rapists all just before his first term. And now their country has slid into terrifying authoritarianism.

Britain must not allow itself to follow the same path.

____________________

Listen to Natasha Devon on Saturdays from 6-9pm on the LBC app.

LBC Opinion provides a platform for diverse opinions on current affairs and matters of public interest.

The views expressed are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official LBC position.

To contact us email opinion@lbc.co.uk