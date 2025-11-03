A wing of Reform UK has been accused of antisemitism after a now-deleted AI-generated image depicting Green Party leader Zack Polanski was shared on Facebook.

Mr Polanski is only the fifth Jewish leader of a UK political party and has spoken recently about facing antisemitism.

Brighton & Hove Green Party have accused the AI-generated image of using “using tropes and imagery that deliberately and intentionally draw upon Nazi propaganda.”

The picture, described as “utterly antisemitic”, depicts Mr Polanski, who is Jewish, holding an object used for hypnosis alongside the message “Vote Green. Happy Halloween.”

Reform UK’s Brighton branch have posted an antisemitic AI image of Jewish Green leader Zack Polanski - echoing Nazi propaganda. This open antisemitism is part of Reform’s wider far right and racist politics that must be called out. We stand in solidarity with @ZackPolanski pic.twitter.com/iiyupLcT9Q

Hitting out at the post, the Campaign Against Antisemitism accused Reform’s Brighton and Hove wing of echoing Nazai propaganda.

A spokesperson told LBC: “The 'demonic Jew' was a staple of Nazi propaganda. It is shocking to see it being deployed today by a party that aspires to government.

“There are plenty of ways to have productive political discourse without resorting to caricatures of Jews reminiscent of antisemitic imagery.

“At a time when antisemitism is at an all-time high, our political parties must do better than this.”

A Green Party statement read: “The image itself is beneath contempt. Yet it is even more terrifying to reflect that for Reform UK, this is nothing new.

“This act of antisemitism represents only the latest demonstration of Reform’s openly racist and fascist platform. Nationally, they have been at the forefront of fuelling a rising tide of hatred, and discrimination.

“And on Reform UK Brighton & Hove’s Facebook, this antisemitic attack on Zack Polanski was followed yesterday by a further racist graphic declaring New York Mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani to be a terrorist.”

Stand Up To Racism described the post as “blatantly antisemitic.”

The picture was promptly deleted from the local Reform Facebook page, but was followed up with another AI-generated image describing New York Mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani as a “terrorist in a suit.”

LBC has contacted Reform UK for comment.