Footage shared online showed audience members pulling the protester's hair and grabbing her head while she was being removed by security.

Video shows protester being removed from Reform party conference. Picture: The New Arab/X

By Rebecca Henrys

Nigel Farage and supporters are "inciting violence by celebrating assaults like mine", one of the protesters who was removed from the Reform Party conference has told LBC.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Several protesters disrupted Nigel Farage's speech at the Reform UK party conference in Birmingham on Friday. They were quickly bundled out of the room amid boos and heckles from the crowd, and taunts from Mr Farage as he pushed on with his speech. One woman who stood up to disrupt the speech can be seen in video footage being removed from the room. While several security guards remove her, members of the crowd appear to grab at her face and hair, and hit her with a walking stick. The woman told LBC: "Yesterday I was hit and grabbed by the hair and by my jaw by attendees at the Reform UK conference after calling out Nigel Farage for being a conman during his keynote speech. "All of this was just 2 hours after Sarah Pochin announced Women for Reform, cynically claiming that migrants are the ones women like me should be afraid of, as opposed to members of their own political party. "I think it's dangerous that Reform cannot be trusted to hold their members accountable. "Nigel Farage himself, as well as members of the audience, are inciting this violence by celebrating assaults like the one I experienced. "In fact, this morning Lee Anderson joked, joked about it by offering to buy a new cane for the man who assaulted me, which I think is simply pathetic. "They say they work to protect women and girls, yet they assault us when we try to criticise them." Read more: Nigel Farage promises to help Raise the Colours group in legal fight to put flags on lampposts Read more: Nigel Farage needed his conference to be a slam dunk — it wasn't

West Midlands Police are appealing for this protestor to come forward after video footage appeared to show her having her hair pulled as she began a protest during Nigel Farage’s speech at Reform’s conference in Birmingham. pic.twitter.com/jXZxRMdLVe — George Icke (@georgeickelbc) September 5, 2026

The heavy-handed approach to the removal of the protester, and the involvement of members of the crowd, has drawn criticism online. West Midlands Police has said in a statement that they are aware of the video circulating online, but have not received a complaint from the woman involved. They said: "We’re aware of a video circulating from the Reform UK Conference showing an incident with a protester. "We haven’t received a complaint but would ask the woman involved to come forward and contact us so we can carry out enquiries. "Anyone with any information should contact us on 101 quoting log number 924 of 5 September."

West Midlands Police are appealing for this protestor to come forward. Picture: Geoge Icke

Demonstrators were thrown out of the main conference hall four times at the National Exhibition Centre in Birmingham. They interrupted Me Farage’s keynote speech, shortly after his deputy Richard Tice had a banner displayed during his own address referencing the scandal around a donation to Mr Farage. The Reform UK leader laughed during the disruption and said: “We’ve got a screamer. Oh dear.”

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage speaks as he attends the Reform UK annual conference held at the National Exhibition Centre (NEC) in Birmingham. Picture: Rasid Necati Aslim/Anadolu via Getty Images

Addressing the conference hall, the Reform leader said, “that poor young girl, she looked like she was going to do herself an injury”, before adding, “boring, boring, boring”. Activist group Climate Resistance claimed responsibility for the protest. In a comment they said they were “horrified at the violence” from Reform conference audience members.

Nigel Farage was interrupted during his speech at the Reform UK party conference. Picture: Alamy

The group also said the protester is considering whether to come forward to police. Reform UK’s home affairs spokesperson Zia Yusuf condemned members who pulled the hair of a heckler during Mr Farage’s speech. Asked whether he condemned the actions of some members who appeared in footage pulling the woman’s hair and grabbing her head, the party’s home affairs spokesman told a conference fringe event: “On the question of whether I condemn people punching people, yes, I condemn people punching people.” Reform says they always remove protestors "quickly and expeditiously.” Reform UK member and former Conservative Cabinet Minister Nadine Dorries responded to footage of the incident saying "Of course no-one should be violent, no-one should throw punches, but no-one should come into this conference and try and disrupt it.” Mr Farage told broadcasters on Saturday: “It’s all one way, isn’t it? I can have milkshakes chucked in my face, be bashed over the head with placards and that’s all fine. That’s absolutely fine. “Yet, well, we have a big event that people have paid a lot of money to come to and we get people there trying to disrupt it and we remove them. Suddenly we’re in the wrong. Utter nonsense.” He added: “This is just also one-sided. It is ridiculous. There were people there trying to disrupt our conference. We always have them. We always have them and we remove them quickly and expeditiously.”