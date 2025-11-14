Leaked emails show Reform UK-led council backing one of their own after 'disgusting' comments about minority groups online
A Staffordshire County Councillor who made comments “too offensive to repeat” is facing calls that he "must resign or be sacked” after posting a slew of offensive comments about minority groups.
Councillor Peter Mason, who serves in the authority’s cabinet, wrote posts in 2023 and early 2024 containing derogatory comments towards multiple groups, including attacks on gay and trans people, Muslims, and referring to UK police as “a bunch of politically indoctrinated British hating scum” who “paint rainbows and dance around like fairies”.
On 16 March, Mason replied to a post about a statue of a Black woman with “What a surprise a statue of a fat a***d black woman…”
He also interacted with at least one post from Paul Golding, the leader of far-right group Britain First.
LBC can reveal that when Cllr Mason's posts were uncovered - instead of condemning his comments, the leader of the Reform-run council, Ian Cooper, appeared to back his colleague by telling other Reform members in an email: "I don't intend for Peter to resign.... We stick together!"
Staffordshire Council's Leader of the Opposition, Conservative Cllr Philip White, told LBC the comments show “prejudice towards a wide variety of different groups of people in our society” and “do not show someone who is fit to serve the public”.
The Tories have demanded Mason resign immediately or be sacked by the Reform-led administration if he refuses.
Cllr Mason issued a statement in apology, saying “these tweets were made in 2023 and early 2024 when I was not a member of any political party or elected as a councillor and during a difficult time personally.
“I do regret and apologise for my choice of words.”
Following Mason’s apology, Cllr White says he approached the council leadership to call for Mason’s removal, but that instead an internal email was sent to Reform councillors outlining how they would defend the councillor and keep him in post.
The email chain, seen by LBC, appears to have been sent between the Council Leader, Ian Cooper, and four other Reform UK councillors, but was mistakenly sent to all members of Staffordshire County Council on 10 November.
In the first email, Cllr Cooper writes: “These personal attacks are a deliberate attempt by Reform’s political opponents to distract from their failings and to politicise an individual’s right to express personal views” and defends each of Mason’s controversial posts in detail.
Reform Cllr Tracey Dougherty referred to calls for Mason’s resignation as “an unjustified attack on Peter simply because the opposing parties are running scared” and said “Peter you have my full support.”
Cllr Dougherty sent her email to all members of the council, which other councillors assumed was done by mistake, revealing the chain of previous messages to all.
“It doesn’t in any way seek to challenge the things he said, just sweep them under the carpet,” says White.
“Is it the case that Reform UK is a safe place for people with these sort of views, or will the party start doing something about people who are clearly unfit for public office?”
A Staffordshire County Council spokesperson said the authority could not take action because the posts were made before Mason was elected: “The posts made by Councillor Mason were made in 2023/4, before his election as a County Councillor in May 2025. Staffordshire County Council’s Code of Conduct only applies to actions taken by Councillors and therefore does not apply in this case.
“The matter was referred to Reform UK for their consideration.”
However, White says Reform’s internal communications have falsely implied the posts were reviewed and cleared under the standards process, rather than been referred to the party.
“It’s an attempt to mislead people into thinking this is a freedom of speech issue, rather than an issue about hate speech.
“If Peter Mason will not resign, he needs to be fired from his role as a Cabinet member. Reform UK should suspend him and, ultimately, expel him.”
Reform UK has been approached for comment.