The Tories have demanded he resign immediately or be sacked by the Reform-led administration if he refuses.

Councillor Peter Mason, who serves in the authority’s cabinet, wrote posts in 2023 and early 2024 containing derogatory comments towards multiple groups. Picture: Staffordshire County Council

By Luke Shannahan

A Staffordshire County Councillor who made comments “too offensive to repeat” is facing calls that he "must resign or be sacked” after posting a slew of offensive comments about minority groups.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Councillor Peter Mason, who serves in the authority’s cabinet, wrote posts in 2023 and early 2024 containing derogatory comments towards multiple groups, including attacks on gay and trans people, Muslims, and referring to UK police as “a bunch of politically indoctrinated British hating scum” who “paint rainbows and dance around like fairies”. On 16 March, Mason replied to a post about a statue of a Black woman with “What a surprise a statue of a fat a***d black woman…” He also interacted with at least one post from Paul Golding, the leader of far-right group Britain First. LBC can reveal that when Cllr Mason's posts were uncovered - instead of condemning his comments, the leader of the Reform-run council, Ian Cooper, appeared to back his colleague by telling other Reform members in an email: "I don't intend for Peter to resign.... We stick together!"

LBC can reveal that when Cllr Mason's posts were uncovered - instead of condemning his comments, the leader of the Reform-run council, Ian Cooper, told his colleagues in an email: "I don't intend for Peter to resign.... We stick together!". Picture: LBC

Staffordshire Council's Leader of the Opposition, Conservative Cllr Philip White, told LBC the comments show “prejudice towards a wide variety of different groups of people in our society” and “do not show someone who is fit to serve the public”. The Tories have demanded Mason resign immediately or be sacked by the Reform-led administration if he refuses. Cllr Mason issued a statement in apology, saying “these tweets were made in 2023 and early 2024 when I was not a member of any political party or elected as a councillor and during a difficult time personally. “I do regret and apologise for my choice of words.” Following Mason’s apology, Cllr White says he approached the council leadership to call for Mason’s removal, but that instead an internal email was sent to Reform councillors outlining how they would defend the councillor and keep him in post.

Councillor Peter Mason, who serves in the authority’s cabinet, wrote posts in 2023 and early 2024 containing derogatory comments towards multiple groups, including attacks on gay and trans people and Muslims. Picture: LBC

The email chain, seen by LBC, appears to have been sent between the Council Leader, Ian Cooper, and four other Reform UK councillors, but was mistakenly sent to all members of Staffordshire County Council on 10 November. In the first email, Cllr Cooper writes: “These personal attacks are a deliberate attempt by Reform’s political opponents to distract from their failings and to politicise an individual’s right to express personal views” and defends each of Mason’s controversial posts in detail. Reform Cllr Tracey Dougherty referred to calls for Mason’s resignation as “an unjustified attack on Peter simply because the opposing parties are running scared” and said “Peter you have my full support.” Cllr Dougherty sent her email to all members of the council, which other councillors assumed was done by mistake, revealing the chain of previous messages to all. “It doesn’t in any way seek to challenge the things he said, just sweep them under the carpet,” says White.

The Tories have demanded Mason resign. Picture: LBC