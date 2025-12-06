Reform UK has launched an investigation on Friday into 'racist' and ‘bigoted’ posts linked to the council leader’s social media accounts

Councillor Ian Cooper is now under investigation following "bigoted” social media posts. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

Reform UK has revoked the membership of council leader after he allegedly made a series of racist comments online.

Staffordshire County Council leader Ian Cooper has been accused “bigoted” posts on social media, and was listed as a “top fan of a white supremacist” Facebook page. Nigel Farage has now revoked the party membership from Mr Cooper after initially launching an investigation on Friday. The Staffordshire county council leader was also accused of racially abusing Sadiq Khan, David Lammy and other public figures in online posts. Ian Cooper allegedly called the London mayor a “narcissistic Pakistani”, adding that migrants were “intent on colonising the UK, destroying all that has gone before”. On Friday, activist group Hope Not Hate claimed to have found racist posts on an account on X allegedly linked to Mr Cooper, including one about foreign secretary David Lammy which read: "No foreign national or first generation migrant should be allowed to sit in Parliament." Read more: Reform council leader under investigation over 'bigoted' social media posts

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage on stage ahead of his speech at the MacDonald Inchyra Hotel & Spa in Falkirk - hours after one of his councillors' membership was revoked. Picture: Alamy

It is also alleged he described London Mayor Sadiq Khan as a “narcissistic Pakistani” among other comments. According to Hope Not Hate, Councillor Cooper made comments on YouTube and X under personal accounts. Nigel Farage’s party said it was undertaking an “urgent internal investigation over Councillor Cooper’s non-disclosure of social media accounts”. Cooper has not responded to the allegations against him. His alleged social media activity has also come under scrutiny after a group called Reform UK Exposed claimed he was a top fan of a page called The European Race, which promotes white supremacy. A 'top fan' is someone who has high engagement with a Facebook page. The Facebook page in question has about 146,000 followers and describes itself as: “A page about our beautiful European people, lands and cultures.” Posts on the page include captions like “More white babies is the answer!”, “Thin lips are the best” and “#WhiteLondonOnly”. One photo posted on the page says “If The English Chose To Be Allies With The Germans Instead Of Enemies… The UK Would Still Be White & Beautiful.” The council declined to comment. LBC has made several requests for comment from Ian Cooper. Read more: Labour scraps mayoral elections as Reform accuses Starmer of 'scandalous attempt to subvert democracy' Read more: Rachel Reeves living in 'la la land' and could be prosecuted over Budget chaos, says Badenoch

Conservative leader on Staffordshire County Council, Philip White, told LBC Cllr Cooper must resign: "A man who is a "top fan" of a white supremacist Facebook group is completely unfit for public office and he should resign immediately," he said.

“In addition, Reform UK needs to explain how they have allowed this culture of prejudice to take root in their Staffordshire branch and what they are doing to address it." Previously, Cllr Cooper has been criticised for defending a Reform member of the council accused of making offensive comments online. Cllr Peter Mason, who serves in the authority’s cabinet, wrote posts in 2023 and early 2024 containing derogatory comments towards multiple groups, including attacks on gay and trans people, Muslims, and referring to UK police as “a bunch of politically indoctrinated British hating scum” who “paint rainbows and dance around like fairies”. He also interacted with at least one post from Paul Golding, the leader of far-right group Britain First. After calls were made for him to resign, LBC revealed that instead of condemning his comments, Cllr Cooper appeared to back his colleague by telling other Reform members in an email: "I don't intend for Peter to resign.... We stick together!" In an email to Reform UK councillors seen by the Independent, Cooper said Mason was under “targeted political attack” by the party’s opponents. He said: “Peter’s comment regarding a statue of a black woman was a critique of public art, not a personal attack on an individual. His views on policing also reflect concerns shared by many, including recent reporting that the Metropolitan police is expanding its ‘woke’ workforce while facing a £250m funding gap and cutting thousands of frontline jobs.” Cllr Mason issued a statement in apology, saying “these tweets were made in 2023 and early 2024 when I was not a member of any political party or elected as a councillor and during a difficult time personally."

Councillor Ian Cooper has not responded to the claims . Picture: Alamy