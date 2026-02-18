Robert Jenrick is expected to pledge Reform UK will keep the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) and Bank of England independent in his first speech since being unveiled as Nigel Farage’s “shadow chancellor.”

He will also brand net-zero efforts a “distraction” for the Bank of England.

Mr Jenrick will pledge not to abolish the OBR, instead promising “reform”, and will say the Bank would remain independent if he were in No 11.

The former Conservative minister is expected to back the two bodies during a speech in London on Tuesday.

Mr Farage named his top team on Tuesday, barely a month after Mr Jenrick left the Conservative front bench, where he was shadow justice secretary.

Former home secretary Suella Braverman, who also left the Conservatives for Reform last month, was made her new party’s education, skills and equalities spokeswoman.

In a City of London pitch, Mr Jenrick will accuse Labour and the Conservatives of “taking more of the British people’s money and spraying it around, with no regard for how hard they’ve worked for it or their priorities”.

He is expected to say the OBR overestimated the benefits of low-skilled migration, adding: “Everything Reform promise will be fully costed.

“And because we’re confident about the approach we will take, we’re happy to have our homework marked.

“The OBR is far from perfect but the impetus for its creation was a desire to instil fiscal discipline, and that is something we wholeheartedly endorse.

“Rather than abolish it, we will reform it.

“We will break up this cosy consensus and ensure it has diversity of opinion.

“And we’ll run competitions for superforecasters to join the body and pay competitive salaries to those who most accurately model the impact of Treasury decisions.”

On the Bank of England, Reform UK will focus on “keeping inflation low”, according to Mr Jenrick.

He will say: “We will strip the Bank of distractions which have been loaded on to it.

“That includes the requirement for the Bank to help the transition to net zero.

“And we will demand that the Bank is a more open institution, and the private sector better represented on the Monetary Policy Committee.”