A row has broken out over a Reform UK council's decision to spend £12,000 transforming a roundabout into a St George’s flag display.

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The new display replaces a grass roundabout with a St. George’s cross made out of red plants and white stones, surrounded by ‘golden’ gravel.

The council was run by a coalition of Lib Dems, Tories, and Independents until last May - when Reform stormed to victory at the county’s local election.

The move has been defended by Reform’s county councillors, who have told LBC that it looks “absolutely fantastic” and “will really put Chilton on the map.”

Labour MP Alan Strickland has questioned the spending, while the town council has said the money would be better used on community projects.

Durham County Council is behind the redesign of the A167 roundabout in Chilton - using flowers and golden gravel - but critics say residents were not properly consulted, that the design is “abhorrent”, and “pretend patriotism.”

But locals have hit out at the design, arguing it doesn’t reflect Chilton’s mining heritage - and calling the price tag too high.

Some residents have said that the new design is an “abhorrent territory marker”, a “complete waste of money”, and “cheap looking” - though others have welcomed it.

It is expected to cost around £12,000, but work is still ongoing, and the total cost will only be confirmed once finished.

The money used has mainly come from section 106 funding provided to the council by developers - though the council is expecting pay £2,460 for labour.

Durham’s Reform UK party has said the roundabout will become a local landmark - and rejected accusations that it has not been good value for money.

It follows party leader Nigel Farage’s pledge to make schools fly the Union Jack and display the King’s portrait, if he takes power.

Cllr Joe Quinn, from Reform, is the portfolio holder for planning and investment - he told LBC the new roundabout “looks really good.”

“It was a plain grassed roundabout - and it's now got a lovely St George’s cross made out of poppies.

“To be perfectly honest with you, I live nearby, and it looks absolutely fantastic.”

He added: “It was coming to a deadline where it could have been claimed back by the developers - you get a limited time to spend section 106 money.

“It’ll save the taxpayer money in the long run because of the reduced maintenance - so what are we supposed to do when a member comes to us with a relatively good idea? We didn’t have anyone else coming to us.”

But Chilton Town Council said they “strongly disagreed” with the proposal. A Member of the Council said “We did not feel that it was a good use of S106 funding. Funding that could be better utilised to benefit Chilton residents.

“We would prefer to see this funding directed to community projects that improve essential infrastructure and address the current challenges our community faces.”

Stephen Reed, Durham County Council’s planning manager, said: “The points raised by the town council were carefully considered, however, the proposals were found to meet the requirements of the Section 106 agreement and would, it was felt, deliver clear improvements to the open space provision in the area.”