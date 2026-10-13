Reform UK suggests troops should use 'lethal force' against migrants
Nigel Farage has said 'force will be met with force' on criminal smuggling gangs trying to bring migrants to the UK in small boats if Reform was in power.
Listen to this article
00:00 | Nick's interview with Nigel Farage
02:04 | Defence Readiness Minister Luke Pollard calls it 'disgusting and illegal'.
03:55 | Caller Louise is 'horrified by the idea'. 06:07 | Caller Jim asks about the safe routes.
07:11 | Listener Kevin asks people to consider what would happen if an innocent person was shot.
07:36 | Caller Julia, in Andy Burnham's constituency, says the area is being 'brought down' by illegal immigration.
10.27 | Caller Idris says there should be more investment in sub-Saharan Africa to limit the immigration from there.