Nigel Farage has said 'force will be met with force' on criminal smuggling gangs trying to bring migrants to the UK in small boats if Reform was in power.

00:00 | Nick's interview with Nigel Farage

02:04 | Defence Readiness Minister Luke Pollard calls it 'disgusting and illegal'.

03:55 | Caller Louise is 'horrified by the idea'. 06:07 | Caller Jim asks about the safe routes.

07:11 | Listener Kevin asks people to consider what would happen if an innocent person was shot.

07:36 | Caller Julia, in Andy Burnham's constituency, says the area is being 'brought down' by illegal immigration.

10.27 | Caller Idris says there should be more investment in sub-Saharan Africa to limit the immigration from there.