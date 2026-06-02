A new survey found Reform UK voters are most distinguished by their cultural attitudes and are “deeply ideological”

Leader of Reform UK Nigel Farage cheers while addressing supporters after winning control of Staffordshire County Council. Picture: Getty

By Georgia Rowe

Support for Reform UK is driven more by ideology than dissatisfaction with the state of the UK, a major survey has suggested.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The latest British Social Attitudes (BSA) survey found Reform voters were most distinguished by their cultural attitudes, suggesting support for the party was more than a “protest” vote. Pollster and BSA co-author Sir John Curtice said Reform supporters were “deeply ideological” and had “a level of emotional attachment that neither Labour nor the Conservatives have managed to inspire in voters for decades”. The BSA survey did find Reform supporters were more dissatisfied with the state of the country and their personal circumstances than other voters. Some 60% of Reform voters were “very dissatisfied” with the NHS, compared to 51% of the general public, while 27% said they were “struggling” on their current household income – five points more than the figure for the general public. Read more: Rules-based order is ‘in our shared interest’, says Foreign Secretary during China visit Read more: Starmer to chair Cabinet after Mandelson files lay bare splits

75% of voters said migrants undermined Britain’s culture. Picture: Getty

But they stood out far more on cultural issues, with 75% saying migrants undermined Britain’s culture. Just 35% of the general public said the same. Some 88% said equal opportunities for transgender people had gone too far, and 78% said benefits for the unemployed were too high. The figures for the general public were 48% and 60%, respectively. Sir John said the roots of the party’s support lay in the vote to leave the EU in 2016, describing this as “motivated by cultural questions of national identity, immigration, and pride in British history”. The survey found 49% of people who would vote to stay out of the EU backed Reform, while the party’s support reflected the coalition that voted Leave – being older, male and less likely to have gone to university.

The survey found the party’s support reflected the coalition that voted Leave. Picture: Getty