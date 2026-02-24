Reform UK suspend prominent Gorton and Denton by-election campaigner over 'racist social media posts'
Reform UK's Gorton and Denton by-election campaign chief has been suspended over a string of racist and antisemitic social media posts.
Listen to this article
The party suspended Adam Mitula after he allegedly posted an offensive racial slur aimed at black people and a derogatory remark about Jewish women on his now-deleted X account.
In one post, he said the Holocaust death toll had been exaggerated.
“6 million polish [sic] people including some Jews. They always use Poles to make up the number. And on top of it they claim Poles were killing. Just sick,” he allegedly wrote.
In another, he said he would “never touch a Jewish woman”.
Mitula also reportedly claimed baselessly that 60-70% of transgender people are paedophiles.
Reform took days to confirm whether it had taken action against Mitula, but the interim manager of its by-election campaign confirmed on Monday he had been suspended pending an investigation.
In response, Mitula claimedL “I’m confirming my suspension as a Reform member pending investigation. The comments in question were taken out of context, and actually defended the Jewish community.
He added: “My solicitor is contacting anyone spreading false info that damages my reputation.”
Mitula also said he had "no comment" to make on the alleged racial slur he used in relation to black people.
Reform UK said: "With regard to Adam Mitula, our disciplinary process is confidential and we do not provide a running commentary on any potential cases that are being considered."
Speaking on Monday, Sir Keir Starmer claimed "hostility" will descend on Gorton and Denton if Reform UK wins its crucial by-election this week.
The PM claimed community tensions would rise if Nigel Farage's party were to gain the seat in the Greater Manchester constituency.
Taking the unusual step of taking to the by-election campaign trail, Sir Keir said: "The battle here is that basic battle between a party that wants to bring our communities together.
"To make sure that everybody in this constituency has their voice heard in Parliament through their brilliant Labour candidate, or a party that couldn't really care less where the constituency is.
"That is not the politics of this constituency. That is not the politics of this country."
Locals will go to the polls on Thursday, after the seat was vacated by former MP Andrew Gwynne who stood down for health reasons.
The battle for the seat has been widely seen as a three-way contest between Labour, Reform and the Green Party.
Earlier this month, Mr Farage appeared to distanced himself from comments made by the Reform UK's candidate in the by-election, Matt Goodwin, who suggested those without children should be taxed in a bid to tackle falling birth rates.
Which candidates are standing?
The full list of candidates is:
- Monster Raving Loony - Sir Oink A-Lot
- Advance UK - Nick Buckley
- Conservative - Charlotte Cadden
- Libertarian - Dan Clarke
- Reform - Matt Goodwin
- SDP - Sebastian Moore
- Rejoin EU - Joseph O'Meachair
- Liberal Democrats - Jackie Pearcey
- Green - Hannah Spencer
- Labour - Angeliki Stogia
- Communist League - Hugo Wils