Reform UK's Gorton and Denton by-election campaign chief has been suspended over a string of racist and antisemitic social media posts.

The party suspended Adam Mitula after he allegedly posted an offensive racial slur aimed at black people and a derogatory remark about Jewish women on his now-deleted X account.

In one post, he said the Holocaust death toll had been exaggerated.

“6 million polish [sic] people including some Jews. They always use Poles to make up the number. And on top of it they claim Poles were killing. Just sick,” he allegedly wrote.

In another, he said he would “never touch a Jewish woman”.

Mitula also reportedly claimed baselessly that 60-70% of transgender people are paedophiles.

Reform took days to confirm whether it had taken action against Mitula, but the interim manager of its by-election campaign confirmed on Monday he had been suspended pending an investigation.

In response, Mitula claimedL “I’m confirming my suspension as a Reform member pending investigation. The comments in question were taken out of context, and actually defended the Jewish community.

He added: “My solicitor is contacting anyone spreading false info that damages my reputation.”

