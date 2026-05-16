Reform UK tried to get Tyson Fury to run as candidate in local elections
Farage's party approaching Fury shows their strategy seeking high-profile backers as alternatives to career politicians
Heavyweight boxer Tyson Fury was approached by Nigel Farage’s Reform UK, seeking to get him to stand as a candidate.
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In 2015, Fury had revealed hopes to become the MP for Morecambe and was intending to stand as an independent candidate.
“I want to make a change for the better for the place I live,” he said at the time. “I believe that I will succeed because of the influence I have over the people from the town.”
It has been reported by The i that the boxer was asked if he was willing to stand as the Reform candidate for the mayor of Lancashire, but rebuffed their offer.
The boxer is no longer interested in pursuing politics, sources close to the boxer and Reform confirmed.
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Reform UK’s approach of Fury is an example of Reform’s strategy to seek high-profile backers, offering the electorate an alternative to career politicians.
With Labour’s Andy Burnham set to run in the forthcoming Makerfield by-election, Reform UK has begun the process of selecting their own candidate to challenge the Mayor of Greater Manchester.
The by-election was triggered by the Labour MP Josh Simons, who on Thursday confirmed that he was resigning to make way for Burnham.
It has been speculated that Reform could use the by-election to elevate one of its newer ex-Conservative defectors, or else a nationally known figure.
Farage has said the party will “throw absolutely everything” at the seat.
At last week’s local elections, Reform won the eight Makerfield wards with 50.4 per cent of the vote. Labour, in contrast, got 22.7 per cent, with the Greens trailing on just under 11 per cent.
LBC has approached Reform UK and Tyson Fury for comment.