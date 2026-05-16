Heavyweight boxer Tyson Fury was approached by Nigel Farage’s Reform UK, seeking to get him to stand as a candidate.

In 2015, Fury had revealed hopes to become the MP for Morecambe and was intending to stand as an independent candidate.

“I want to make a change for the better for the place I live,” he said at the time. “I believe that I will succeed because of the influence I have over the people from the town.”

It has been reported by The i that the boxer was asked if he was willing to stand as the Reform candidate for the mayor of Lancashire, but rebuffed their offer.

The boxer is no longer interested in pursuing politics, sources close to the boxer and Reform confirmed.

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