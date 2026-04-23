Reform UK would force schools to display portraits of the King and fly the Union Flag, alongside the introduction of "patriotic" history lessons.

Nigel Farage's party has announced the proposals ahead of St George's Day, saying that it wants measures to restore national pride.

In 2024, every state-funded school in the country was offered a portrait of the King but only 34 per cent took up the offer

Within their first 100 days in Government, Reform has pledged to implement a new curriculum which shows a "patriotic history of the British Isles".

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