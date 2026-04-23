Every state school to be ordered to fly Union Flag and display portrait of the King if Reform win power
Reform UK would force schools to display portraits of the King and fly the Union Flag, alongside the introduction of "patriotic" history lessons.
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Nigel Farage's party has announced the proposals ahead of St George's Day, saying that it wants measures to restore national pride.
In 2024, every state-funded school in the country was offered a portrait of the King but only 34 per cent took up the offer
Within their first 100 days in Government, Reform has pledged to implement a new curriculum which shows a "patriotic history of the British Isles".
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Party figures suggested that the current teaching has a left-wing slant.
It suggested that events such as the signing of the Magna Carta, the Wars of the Roses, the English Civil War, the Glorious Revolution, the Acts of Union, the Enlightenment, and Victorian Britain should be covered in the curriculum.
Reform UK’s would-be education secretary, Suella Braverman, said: “Tory and Labour governments have failed a generation of young people with a substandard curriculum that undermines academic rigour and national identity in favour of promoting their mass migration agenda.
“Reform will end this.
"As Education Secretary I will introduce a new curriculum that will rekindle national pride and ensure that every child leaves school with an understanding of what a privilege it is to be British.”.