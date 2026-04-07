Reform UK announces plans to stop visas for countries demanding reparations
The party’s home affairs spokesman Zia Yusuf described the demands for compensation as “insulting”
Reform UK said it would put an end to visas for anyone from countries which demand reparations from the UK because of slavery.
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The party’s home affairs spokesman Zia Yusuf described the demands for compensation as “insulting”.
“A growing number of countries are demanding reparations from Britain.
“These countries ignore the fact that Britain made huge sacrifices to be the first major power to outlaw slavery and enforce this prohibition.”
He said the “bank is closed and the door is locked” for anyone who wanted to “use history as a weapon to drain our treasury”.
He said 3.8 million visas have been issued to people from countries calling for reparations over the last two decades.
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“The United Kingdom is not an ATM for ethnic grievances of the past, and we will no longer tolerate being ridiculed on the world stage,” he told the Telegraph.
“While countries like Jamaica, Nigeria and Ghana ramp up their demands for reparations, the Westminster establishment has rewarded them.
“Enough is enough.”
A Labour Party spokesman said: “This is a desperate gimmick from Reform that would do nothing to restore order and control to Britain’s borders.
“That’s this Labour Government’s focus and that’s why we are taking decisive action to tackle surges in asylum claims by imposing an emergency brake on study and work visas from countries abusing the system, slashing £1 billion from the asylum support bill, and halving the length of refugee protection to 30 months.
“Nobody will take Nigel Farage seriously on this when his party is full of opportunistic Tories who failed on immigration when they were in government.
“Suella Braverman and Robert Jenrick presided over record levels of migration and all but lost control of the system – you can’t trust them now.”