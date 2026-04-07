The party’s home affairs spokesman Zia Yusuf described the demands for compensation as “insulting”

Reform UK Home Affairs spokesperson Zia Yusuf addresses Reform UK supporters and the media on May 02, 2025. Picture: Lia Toby/Getty Images

By Rebecca Henrys

Reform UK said it would put an end to visas for anyone from countries which demand reparations from the UK because of slavery.

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The party’s home affairs spokesman Zia Yusuf described the demands for compensation as “insulting”. “A growing number of countries are demanding reparations from Britain. “These countries ignore the fact that Britain made huge sacrifices to be the first major power to outlaw slavery and enforce this prohibition.” He said the “bank is closed and the door is locked” for anyone who wanted to “use history as a weapon to drain our treasury”. He said 3.8 million visas have been issued to people from countries calling for reparations over the last two decades. Read more: 'Money before morals': Wes Streeting condemns Wireless organiser Melvin Benn over Kanye West booking backlash Read more: Wes Streeting hits out at resident doctors' 'unrealistic' demands as six-day walkout begins

Former Reform chairman, Zia Yusuf, gestures as he speaks during a Reform UK press conference on June 23, 2025. Picture: Leon Neal/Getty Images